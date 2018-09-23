Dominica News Online (DNO), has received information that a motor vehicle collision occurred in St. Joseph on Saturday night.

Reports indicate that a passenger bus from Salisbury collided with a car on the E.O Leblanc Highway next to the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School (ITSS) in St Joseph.

DNO has not yet obtained an official statement from the police but unconfirmed reports indicate that several people were injured and some were taken to the PMH.