Three adult males from the Penville community are currently nursing injuries at the Princess Margaret Hospital following a motor vehicle incident.

The incident occurred at around 2:40 pm on Saturday, July 1st, 2017.

Involved was a motor vehicle with registration number PI647 owned and at the time was being driven by Patrickson Seaman.

According to Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste, the vehicle was travelling from Portsmouth to Penville when it flipped over on the Delaford Road.

“The occupants were transported to the Reginald Fitzgerald Armor Hospital in Portsmouth, where they received medical attention before being transferred to the Princess Margaret Hospital,” he said.

He added, “investigations are ongoing.”