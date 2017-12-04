Two die in unrelated motorcycle accidentsDominica News Online - Monday, December 4th, 2017 at 9:19 AM
Two people have died in unrelated motorcycle accidents in Grand Bay and Colihaut over the past few days.
Official police reports show that Morrison Francis was killed last Friday in Lalay Grand Bay in an accident while Kaymia Jones died early Sunday morning, December 3, in another accident in Colihaut.
The accident involving Jones took place at approximately 3:15 am at Colihaut Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said.
He reported that Jones, from Portsmouth, was a pillion rider of motorcycle registration number PO 420, owned and at the time was being ridden by Bertie Jeffers also from Portsmouth, when it was involved in a collision.
She was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor while Jeffers was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital where he received medical attention and was subsequently admitted.
Jno Baptiste said Francis was killed when he was involved in an accident at about 11:00 am on Friday, December 1, at Lalay in Grand Bay.
According to Jno Baptiste the accident involved a collision between motor vehicle registration number PP912 owned and at the time was being driven by Marcel Fontaine of Bagatelle and motorcycle registration number PH177 owned and at the time was being ridden by Francis, with Kenny Henry of Highland, Grand Bay as his pillion rider.
Francis was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor while Henry was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital where he received medical attention and was admitted.
Coroner’s inquests will be convened in both matters and investigations are ongoing.
11 Comments
My heartfelt sympathies to the deceased involved in these tragedies. I had the pleasure of meeting Ms. Jones recently while on a medical mission trip last month. She even jumped right in and helped out the team immensely during our time on Dominica. She was truly a beautiful, bright, shining light; my heart hurts for her family.
Wow…this is a disaster in Dominica. It is time for stricter driving limits and controls. One cannot continue to have this carnage on the roads.
Y’all wanna know why it’s the government fault? Because they set the bar of mediocrity in this land, right now a lot of Dominicans not suppose to have drivers license, they be failing their test and they still giving them licencse to go and kill people Also, all Dominican vehicles are second hand crappy imports from Japan that Dominicans overpaying for… The reason why they’re so cheap is because countries deem them unsafe and are not environmentally friendly, it’s their way to recycling trash, stop and take a look at how many ole vehicles you seeing on the road. Also the youth are frustrated with lack of activities and commodities to keep them productive/occupied, literally all it have to do in D/ca is drive up and down the road in a ole HRV or scooter.
But what is happening in Da nou? Did Maria leave a sting of death or what? Is like one death upon another in such a small population already reduced by over 20,000 by Maria. People please take it easy man and my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved. But once again folks please take it easy because we can accomplish more when alive that when dead. Remember safety comes first!!
So people are only supposed to die in other places? If we do stupid things, we too will die young.
If you was following the new in Dominica you’d know that we always have a season when a portion of people just start dying in D/ca. You will get use to it after a while
I think everywhere in Dominica where people died in accidents, there should be memorial signed with detail of accidents and pictures maybe just maybe drivers will think twice.
So sad how our young people are losing their lives,more enforcement needs to be done by the government,why is it so hard to place a law,that a helmet must be worn while riding a motor bike or bicycle.I just dont understand this lawless country.
No law can stop people from behaving stupidly. If they are hell bent on killing and maiming themselves, there is little the authorities can do.
…thing is, they are hitting, maiming and killing pedestrians too!
Solution could be pretty simple; just require that they carry at least $500,000 in insurance coverage!
I’m sure that would get a great deal of them off the roads!!
Yes it is because those same people go states and will wear seatbelt and won’t have open containers in their ride and out in helmet etc. wether or not they chose to obey laws should be in places and enforced.