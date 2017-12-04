Two people have died in unrelated motorcycle accidents in Grand Bay and Colihaut over the past few days.

Official police reports show that Morrison Francis was killed last Friday in Lalay Grand Bay in an accident while Kaymia Jones died early Sunday morning, December 3, in another accident in Colihaut.

The accident involving Jones took place at around 3:15 am at Colihaut Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said.

He said Jones, from Portsmouth, was a pillion rider of motorcycle registration number PO 420, owned and at the time was being ridden by Bertie Jeffers also from Portsmouth, when it was involved in a collision.

She was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor while Jeffers was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital where he received medical attention and subsequently admitted.

Jno Baptiste said Francis was killed when he was involved in an accident at around 11:00 am on Friday, December 1, at Lalay in Grand Bay.

He said the accident involved a collision between motor vehicle registration number PP912 owned and at the time was being driven by Marcel Fontaine of Bagatelle and motorcycle registration number PH177 owned and at the time was being ridden by Francis, who is Hagley in Grand Bay with Kenny Henry of Highland, Grand Bay as his pillion rider.

Francis was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor while Henry was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital where he received medical attention and was admitted.

Coroner’s inquests will be convened in both matters and investigations are ongoing.