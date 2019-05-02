University Student gives his life to protect others

A gunman walks into the room, there’s no where to run, no where to hide, little to shield you from the coming onslaught. What do you do?

Most might cower or freeze with indecision but not 21 year old Riley Howell – he knew exactly what to do.

Howell rushed the gunman knocking him to the ground, according to CNN. However, Howell was shot and killed in the process.

This was the scene at a shooting incident which occurred on Tuesday evening at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where 2 were killed and 4 injured during the incident.

In the report, the police credited Howell with preventing the loss of even more lives.

His sacrifice led to the disarming of the individual at the cost of his life.

Riley’s aunt ,Morgan Howell Moylan, said this of her nephew:

“He always wanted to serve. It was the logical thing for him to go towards the shooter to take care of everybody else and that is a hero and that is the way he would have wanted to go.”

