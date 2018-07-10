UPDATE: All 13 trapped in Thailand cave have been rescuedDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 at 10:51 AM
All 12 boys and their soccer coach have been rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand, the Thai navy SEALs said Tuesday, ending an 18-day ordeal that riveted people around the world.
The SEALs stated via their Facebook page that the remaining four boys and their 25-year-old coach were all brought out safely Tuesday.
The entire world should be happy that no life was lost. The coach should forfeit his coaching job and severely penalized for endangering the children’s lives. Also, for the enormous expenditure and time used by the State to free the victims of this most reckless and irresponsible action.