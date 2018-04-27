UPDATE: Body of elderly woman fished out of sea at Castle BruceDominica News Online - Friday, April 27th, 2018 at 3:11 PM
The body of an elderly woman was fished out of the sea in Castle Bruce on Thursday.
She has been identified as 84-year-old Josephine George of Dipax, Tranto.
Police PRO, Acting Inspector Simon Edwards said the incident took place at about 5:30 pm.
She was officially pronounced dead by the district medical doctor.
Investigations are ongoing.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
What is wrong with you all an accident and body found you all want to blame Drigo , amy god have mercy on you.
Boy people free to say what ever they want. Evil gets punished by evil and sometimes incentives people get in the way. Ever since that demonic labor party came in power is so we suffering in all kind of ways. I doh afraid to say it. Thumbs down me I don’t care. People usually hate the truth
This is Dominica today. I’m so glad that I was blessed to have experienced Dominica when it was really sweet. I mean, before satan took over.
Lord!!!! What’s next?
Wow in less than two hours two separate breaking news from the village of Castle Bruce and both have a death? The ghost them busy working in Castle Bruce man. I hope the demotion of Drigo is not showing up