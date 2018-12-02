United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Soufriere Constituency, Dr. Sam Christian, was earlier this evening flown to Martinique for medical attention.

Dr, Christian was seriously injured in a accident involving his vehicle which occurred at Pointe Michel on Saturday.

Dr. Christian was admitted to hospital on Saturday afternoon with an injury to his pelvis.

UWP Deputy Leader, Joshua Francis, said in a post on Facebook on Saturday evening, that Dr. Christian had been admitted to the Alford Ward of the Princess Margaret Hospital.

On Sunday morning, in an updated Facebook message, Francis stated that arrangements had been made to get Dr. Sam out of PMH-ICU and flown to Martinique today (Sunday Dec 3rd).

“We must keep praying without ceasing,” Francis said.

However, the arrangements spearheaded by Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, on behalf of the government, to bring in an air ambulance to airlift Dr. Christian to Martinique for the required surgery, experienced some delay and he was eventually flow out of Canefield airport sometime after 6:00 pm.

“Dr. Sam has finally been boarded and headed to Martinique. May the host of healing Angels travel with him while we hope for a full and speedy recovery,” Francis stated in a Facebook post shortly afterwards.

Francis had said earlier in a WhatsApp message, that medical staff at the PMH had reported that Dr. Christian was conscious.

“His heart is doing well. He speaks. He’s stable in certain respects but unfortunately, he is still subject to internal bleeding and that is a bigger concern,” Francis explained. “So, let us pray and let us hope for the best.”

Details are still unclear but DNO understands that the accident occurred when Dr. Christian’s own vehicle rolled over him.

Meanwhile, the family of Dr. Christian released a statement on the matter, signed by his brother, Gabriel Christian.