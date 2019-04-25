UPDATE: Mother receives assistance for critically injured son

Jasmine Joseph, mother of Jerwani Fedor, has confirmed that she has received help to airlift her injured son to Martinique at 1:30 pm today to seek further medical attention.

Joseph told DNO that she has been overwhelmed by the support she has received since going public with her story.

She expressed immense gratitude to her parliamentary representative Rayburn Blackmoore, the government of Dominica, KennyG and Asa Banton, for their considerable donations and support, and the general public.

She said the generous outpouring from the public has given her strength.

Joseph will be accompanying her son to Martinique.

Jerwani was seriously injured when he tumbled down a hill while riding his bicycle over the Easter weekend.