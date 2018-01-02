The police are investigating the circumstances behind the cause of a fire which resulted in the death of a man from Laudat.

Randy Corriette, aged 29, received severe burns to his body in the fire which occurred on December 28, 2017, in Laudat.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said the incident took place around 2:00 am when Corriette sustained burns to his body as a result of a fire which engulfed the studio apartment of Julain Corbette.

He was rescued from the flames by Corbette who also sustained burns to his body.

Corriette was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital where he received emergency medical attention and admitted.

He subsequently succumbed to his injury, Jno Baptiste said.

A coroner’s inquest will be convened and investigations are ongoing.