UPDATE: Police investigate burning death of Laudat manDominica News Online - Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018 at 10:30 AM
The police are investigating the circumstances behind the cause of a fire which resulted in the death of a man from Laudat.
Randy Corriette, aged 29, received severe burns to his body in the fire which occurred on December 28, 2017, in Laudat.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said the incident took place around 2:00 am when Corriette sustained burns to his body as a result of a fire which engulfed the studio apartment of Julain Corbette.
He was rescued from the flames by Corbette who also sustained burns to his body.
Corriette was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Princess Margaret Hospital where he received emergency medical attention and admitted.
He subsequently succumbed to his injury, Jno Baptiste said.
A coroner’s inquest will be convened and investigations are ongoing.
13 Comments
A mattress would not caught fire unless someone set it or maybe the victim fell asleep smoking. Something went wrong somewhere.
Plz police get into the source behind that fire. Investigate that fire which kill Randy. This is so suspicious. Stop saying matress caught fire. Who cause the fire police???? Investigate
I hope it wasn’t arson. RIP sir.
RIP Pringles!!!!
What is your stupid point besides being critical…tell Me how many died in New York from the same thing..always looking to blame…they will soon have a unit for ignorance and stupid people…May his soul rest in peace…
Must have entered the other side of life laughing at your follies eh Randy.
This is truly shocking & so tragic! Please be strong family & people of Laudat…
Weeping may Endure through the night but Joy comes with the dawn!
It is indeed so very sad to hear of the sudden Passing of this young man in such a shocking way.
My deepest condolences to all his Loved ones as well.
Eternal Rest grant unto him Oh Lord & Let Perpetual light shine upon him. May he Rest in Peace! & May his Soul & All the souls of the faithful departed through the Mercy of God- Rest in Peace! Amen!
I pray & trust that God’s Grace (2 Cor 12:9), Peace & Abundant Mercies & consolation will be a source of continued Strength & Courage for the entire family during this period of grief & Loss.
Know that God is Absolutely For us, & With us (Rom 8:28-31) in this time of sorrow, no matter what You may be feeling… Do not let your heart be troubled or Afraid- But Have Faith in God! (Jn 14:6…)
And Put Your Trust always in the Lord Jesus who is the Resurrection & The Life!
RIP Bro.
that mattress must have been soaked with flammable material and he himself tied to it. Because mosquitoe biting me and i waking up, much less for my bed to be on fire and i not shifting?
awa.
But he is not you! People are not alike hence they do not all sleep the same way, stop with your tv series bullcrap tonerre
Just like that ?!!! And to die from severe burns??? SMH!!!!!
You must’ve never heard about the silent killer called carbon Monoxide
A gas cylinder exploded
hmm…..i waiting to hear the “official story” behind that one.