The police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a motor vehicle accident in St. Joseph which claimed the life of a foreign national.

The man has been identified as Jason Dominic Otis, a Canadian born American citizen.

Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said the accident took place between 12:00 am and 6:00 am on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

He said it is suspected that Otis lost control of a vehicle, registration number PS754, and it plunged over a cliff to the St. Joseph beachfront in an area locally known as ‘Koubawi.’

“The district police were alerted and the lifeless body of Otis was removed from the motor vehicle and was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor,” Jno Baptiste said.

A coroner’s inquest will be convened and investigations are ongoing.