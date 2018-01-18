UPDATE: St. Joseph accident claims life of foreign nationalDominica News Online - Thursday, January 18th, 2018 at 9:30 AM
The police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a motor vehicle accident in St. Joseph which claimed the life of a foreign national.
The man has been identified as Jason Dominic Otis, a Canadian born American citizen.
Police PRO, Inspector Pellam Jno Baptiste said the accident took place between 12:00 am and 6:00 am on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.
He said it is suspected that Otis lost control of a vehicle, registration number PS754, and it plunged over a cliff to the St. Joseph beachfront in an area locally known as ‘Koubawi.’
“The district police were alerted and the lifeless body of Otis was removed from the motor vehicle and was officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor,” Jno Baptiste said.
A coroner’s inquest will be convened and investigations are ongoing.
46 Comments
Quite a sad situation. As a frequent visitor who has driven almost every mile of Dominican roads over the years, accident-free, I’ve come to realise that driving in Dominica requires maximum concentration. The conditions of the roads must be respected. Visitors, like me, should refrain from driving at nights.
Driving from the Airport to Roseau, I have experienced some optical illusions, where because of the frequent twisting roadways, under some conditions a vehicle observed and believed to be ahead of me, was, in fact, a vehicle coming towards me.
Jason was a friend of mine from high school here in Canada. All his friends are all in shock today over the tragedy, and morn the loss of a good man and good friend. My sincerest condolences to Jason’s family – he was loved.
Da curse even getting tourist too, it not discriminating
So, so sad. Brother may your soul rest in peace. You may have been tired and so fell asleep. But God knows best. Like Kurt Matthew you were distinguished from this life. Your work may have come to an end abruptly. You were a hard worker and so very tired. May You Soul rest in peace. To you family and friends I express my sincere condolences. Your employer will surely miss you. Sad , too sad. Young productive lives.
I use to be a caretaker where he shared a house with to others suc a nice soul.godbalways take the best .RIP jason dominic otis
But of course the uwp cronies will say Dominica curse is they that cursing it everyday
So there is another accident, and you must not talk about the conditions of the road in Dominica. well some of you say it’s not God’s curse, it’s not the government fault, how many fatal road accidents we had in Dominica in 2017 ? In a countries where the government cared about it’s citizen’s, it would have done something about it, FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO THINK THAT GOD HAS NOT COURSE DOMINICA, GO READ YOUR BIBLE AGAIN, oh! Sorry I forget, you all only take the parts of the bible that suit you all we are curse! as much as you don’t like it we are, God don’t sleep, the only thing,as a Dominican everyone gets punished for the sins of a few
Jason may you rest in peace a kind hearted lovely man your friends in St Lucia will miss youxxx
no update as yet as to who the driver is?? that is what i want to know than all this crap talk about government… smfh i swear thats all some ah yall can talk about… get it together
People please stop saying Dominica is cursed for God sake believe in god and pray for betterment of the country. Lord you are in control your will be done.
It obvious that it’s people on tge opposition side that have that ridiculous saying that Dominica is cursed ….But I rebuke those words because Dominica is a blessed country of every 4 fours …..There are destruction all over the world not just Dominica and if people would be more cautious on the road. there would be less accident.
Obvious that people on the opposition side? so if i comment negatively about my country or say the place have a old jombi running around, i am on the opposition side? Even though i DO NOT VOTE regardless of who contesting politics? That is THE most ignorant statement ive hear all year.
am with you 100 % that Dominica is blessed.
Sacrifices before the carnival season. Before every festive season there are a number of deaths. More to come.
Hello and good afternoon my people. I want to offer my condolence to the victim family for their lost. If a beach is at the bottom of the road/cliff then we must find out if there were any guardrails. If there was people on the beach in that location where the vehicle end up then this would be even worst. If we don’t have guardrails then we must make sure our elected officials from St Joseph get the ball rolling to address this situation .
There were guard rails when the youngmen crashed near Veillecase last year under similar circumstances.
It is always heartbreaking to learn of such tragedy. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
That’s a sad news, I don’t know why people keep talking about the Gov’t. I am not a Skeritt supporter, but as the young lady said that accident happens all over the world. It could be a brake problem, it could be a bad turn, I don’t know the person he could be high on something. Dominicans have to stop blaming, and try to see what caused the accident, so others could be more careful. I live in New York and everyday been having numerous accident. let us stop blaming and try to better the country.
You too tehbe. . Where else in the world do u see dangerous roads and corners with no railings? Where? Who should we blame for not having railings installed arround the country? Once u drive on the road and accident can happen at anytime but in places like these the least the gov can do is install railings to atleast protect persons from goin over!! I blame the government for not having railings installed. . The pm was at the funeral of a similar accident which took place in his constituency Vielle case!! Did he learn anything???
Rails do not actually save lives
Did any of the drivers learn anything… Slow down take your time…if you driving fast what will a rail do?
@ Paul, I am asking you a straight how many countries have you been to? I know where you coming from with your idiotic rubbish and peanuts brains along with workers calamity party and many supporters Go and take a look at the many roads in Dominica, you will see roads safety rails, by the way whenever last have you been to Dominica if not keep out of our affairs bloody idiotic skonk.
Paul, clearly YOU havent traveled to ask such a foolish question. Ask people like me who have traveled. The answer is there are worse all over the world. Ignorant fool.
Paul, there was a railing at the edge of the cliff where the penville 5 plunged. In fact, the car damaged and uprooted the railing so what’s your point? The railing didnt save them. Safe driving and road signs will though.
What’s the position withvthe road side barriers . These should be placed around cliff side and dangerous areas.
I mean the people should blame this inept government for not having railings installed in the area. I mean u drive across the country on dangerous places and no railings to protect people if in case they run off the road accidentally. it’s only in country like this you see people continue to die as a result of government incompetence and the people never hold the government responsible. This is a sick country.. get rid of this government!
If People would take their time to drive then you all would not be worrying about rails …….Drive like there is no tomorrow when you all done blame Government for risking your own lives.
The government babysitting allu nuh? They at have to go around the country looking at things that are wrong with it? The government deals with the big issues. It’s your role to bring this things to attention and not expect the government to come to your rescue. Stop acting like a little child.
I agree with Frank. … you people try to defend this governement on every issue that come up… if it was one of your familly that went over the cliff then you will be concerned of the lack of guard rails all over the country.. I mean you have to say it as it is… guard rails save lives… that’s what they are there for… to prevent a vehicle from goin over.. people have to take their time on the road but accidents happen..So I also blame the Government for not installing these things.. People are paying their tax for driving on the road..
They should also do far more to curb drunk driving. We never saw a toxology report of the five young men who died earlier in Vieille Case in similar circumstances. I have never heard of someone prosecuted in Dominica for drunk driving. Are we all saints?
The Vielle Case accident was a sacrifice .That wasn’t an accident
So sorry of this tragedy. It breaks my heart for his family may god strengthen them at this moment of grief.
Oh boy how sad. Much prayers and comfort for those left behind. We continue to hear bed news from Dominica as if we leaving under a spell. We need to get rid of that Skerrit government to see if that curse will not go away. These days nothing good happening in DA as the curse continues to show its ugly face. Curse me as much as you want but I call it as I see it. Dominica is under a curse and as a result is curse report we getting.
Welcome to the country where collective punish from above for the deeds of evil leaders and passive so called men of the cloth continue to plague us. My friend unless we Dcans make a serious change in our political and religious landscape it will continue to get worse. God is NOT happy with what Dca has become. If we continue to ignore the truth for greed and political expediency then we will remain lost and heaven knows……..
Assertive like the rod of Moses!
Shameless
I remember going to the Morne Prosper accident , maybe before you were even born .
Was it God who wasn’t happy then ?
but they were going to a religious gathering .
Was it then Political and religious landscape ?
Did greed and political expediency play a part ?
accidents happen the world over , and will continue to happen till the end of time .
We Humans just have to learn to be responsible and more careful, respecting each other, cherishing each day we are blessed with on this planet .
the value of life has diminished in the eyes of many, as some live life like they can return, if they choose to , after death.
,
go and look to get rid of the curses you have on yourself first and then lets start talking about making changes to the curse on the island. Dominica tell you it is cursed?
If you believed in God you would not be saying such thing. There are accident all over the world. People like you kept cursing the island so bad things will always happen.
@Mine, you can say what you want about me and my belief in God in God but it will not stop me from calling things as I see them. When I look at the sequence of things happening in Dominica I feel strongly that we are under a curse! Read Deut. 28: 1-15 that talks about the blessings, and then read from Deut. 28 16- that talks about the curses and tell me if the events in Dominica look like that of the blessings or the curses. We had a choice between blessings and curse and unfortunately we blindly chose the curse and the curse affecting us today. That’s how I see it and so I call it!!!
I totally agree with you. The bible says life and death are in the power of the tongue. The tongue has power. Words have power. What u say is what you get. People must stop speaking death over the country. Speaking death is a form of witchcraft. This needs to stop. Begin to speak blessings on the country rather and see God turn things around for Dominica.
Some of all you are beyond stupid. The country being cursed because of Skerritt? But what I hearing there nah. A las … ignorance is really rampant in this land. With all the wifi and Internet access, some of all you still can’t find educational material to read and elevate the conversation. Next you will tell me jumbie still taking people.
All fun and games till your family member in the box, you saying the country not cursed, but tell that to the 200+ Dominicans who had to bury their children prematurely from 2008-2018
Ignorance is bliss …..Some of them still ignorance. …Maybe they are the ones who put the curse on Dominica so they know better.But what God has blessed no one can curse….
I rebuke that statement. You need to go see if you aren’t the one who is cursed.
I think u more under a curse than Dominica but I rebuke your evil thoughts of my beautiful blessed country. ….What God has blessed no man can curse so before you said my country is curse take a good look at yourself.
This is so Sad. May God comfort his loved ones left behind.
😲 so tragic. 😢 Hopefully he did not suffer
Praying for the loved ones he left behind 🙏🏾