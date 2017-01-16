UPDATE: Three businesses destroyed in Portsmouth fireDominica News Online - Monday, January 16th, 2017 at 11:01 AM
A massive fire which occurred in the vicinity of Mapau Entertainment Center near the Indian River has completely destroyed three business places.
The fire occurred on January 13th 2017 at approximately 9:52 pm.
The enterprises of Memory Lane Night Club, Cadrec, and a clothing store were consumed, with the Mapau Entertainment Center being only slightly affected by the fire.
According to PRO of Fire and Ambulance Wayne Letang, the Portsmouth Fire Stationed was informed of the fire by a caller.
“Investigations into the cause of the fire and the repeal of the damages are ongoing,” Letang remarked.
2 Comments
Portsmouth Totally deserves it, when you do evil expect nothing but blight!
Wow sorry for businessmen who lost all. Was the fire dept late on the scene? It says idian river , was the water used from the river to put the fire out? I hope no one was hurt! Last hig firebthe investigation was concluded and found the source within 8 hours.lets see speed and accuracy here again.