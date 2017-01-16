A massive fire which occurred in the vicinity of Mapau Entertainment Center near the Indian River has completely destroyed three business places.

The fire occurred on January 13th 2017 at approximately 9:52 pm.

The enterprises of Memory Lane Night Club, Cadrec, and a clothing store were consumed, with the Mapau Entertainment Center being only slightly affected by the fire.

According to PRO of Fire and Ambulance Wayne Letang, the Portsmouth Fire Stationed was informed of the fire by a caller.

“Investigations into the cause of the fire and the repeal of the damages are ongoing,” Letang remarked.