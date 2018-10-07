It has been confirmed that the victim of a fatal motor vehicle accident which occurred under the Canefield cliff on Friday afternoon (October 5, 2018) was a member of WCK, one Dominica’s top Bouyon bands.

Nehemiah Darroux, also known as “Neehee” was the keyboard player for the band.

According to reports, Darroux died after the motor scooter he was riding collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) under the Canefield cliff. His body was reportedly flung from the scooter and landed underneath an another approaching vehicle. One of his legs was severed in the process.

Reports are that he died on the spot.

In a Facebook post some hours after the accident, WCK paid tribute to Darroux who was only 22.

“It is with heartfelt shock and sadness that WCK acknowledges the tragic death of our brother and band member Nehemiah Darroux, today, Friday 5th October 2018. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and music colleagues,” the Facebook statement read. “His last post stated: “I can’t change the direction of the wind but I can adjust my sails to reach my destination”… how profound and at this moment how touching. Never did we think this would be a destination so soon. So talented, so much promise, so gentle spirited… definitely gone too soon. Rest In Peace our brother… rest in Peace. #WCK–”