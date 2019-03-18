Just days after New Zealand mosque terror attack which according to CNN left 50 dead and 50 wounded, police officers in the Netherlands believe that Monday’s shooting on a tram in Utrecht could be that of a terrorist attack.

“A gunman opened fire inside a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht around 10:45 a.m. local time today.” Announced CNN

Utrecht Police tweeted, “Three people have died and five are wounded” following the shooting.

The police have pursued suspect Gokmen Tanis, 37, who has now been captured and is in police custody.

“Earlier today, officials raised the threat level to a 5 – the highest – for the entire province and have downgraded the terror threat level for the province of Utrecht to level 4 following the arrest of the tram shooting suspect,” the National coordinator for security and Counterterrorism said on Twitter.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the tram attack in Utrecht and expressed condolences for the victims. This announcement came about as the suspect in the shooting, 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis, was born in Turkey.

Here’s the full statement from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “We strongly condemn the attack that took place today (18 March 2019) in the city of Utrecht, in the Netherlands regardless of the identity of the perpetrator and the motivation behind it. We extend our condolences and wish fortitude to the families of those who lost their lives, and speedy recovery to those who In the face of this attack, we are in full solidarity with the Dutch people and Government.”

