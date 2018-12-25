UPDATE: Vehicle flips over under Canefield cliffDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 25th, 2018 at 11:10 AM
An accident occurred early this morning (Christmas Day) under the Canefield cliff. Reports reaching DNO indicate that the driver was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he was medically examined.
No serious injury was reported.
