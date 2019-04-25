Vessel found at sea by Castle Bruce fishermen

Dominica News Online - Thursday, April 25th, 2019 at 6:30 PM
The vessel brought ashore by two Castle Bruce fishermen

Dominica News Online (DNO) has been informed that a vessel was brought to shore at Castle Bruce by two fishermen from the village who found it floating out at sea.

We were told that the Marine Unit of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force arrived on the scene sometime later and took the vessel away,

At this stage, we do not know whether there is any connection between that vessel and the missing boat from the Woodford Hill area which prompted a search and rescue operation by the police.

We will bring you information from the police as soon as it becomes available.

1 Comment

  1. Blah Blah
    April 25, 2019

    How can you not know something and mention it just as if you do??

