The motorcycle involved in the accident

A woman has died in a motorcycle accident at Colihaut.

According to reports that accident took place around 3:00 am on Sunday.

The woman was, according to reports, from Portsmouth. She was the pillion rider.

The rider was seriously injured.

DNO understand the two were on their way to Portsmouth from an event in Coulibistrie when the accident took place.

DNO will provide further information as it becomes available.

Scene of the accident