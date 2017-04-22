Fellow Dominicans:

Once again it’s an honour as Minister responsible for Agriculture & Fisheries, to address you on the subject of birds, as Dominica joins in the celebration of Caribbean Endemic Birds Festival 2017 (CEBF) for the 14th consecutive year. The festival, now in its 16th year, is led by Birds Caribbean and is celebrated throughout the Caribbean from Earth Day, April 22nd, to International Biodiversity Day, May 22nd.

The theme for this year’s Festival is “STOPOVER SITES” with highlights on how we can help conserve our birds, and the actions that we can take to raise awareness and restore habitats for birds.

Dominica’s natural attributes creates the perfect sites/habitats for both resident and migratory birds, from the cloud forest and tall stands of rainforest in the rugged interior descending downward to drier scrubland.

Interspersed among these are lakes, rock canyons, rivers and waterfalls, plantations and gardens before dropping off into coastal cliffs, sandy beaches, and wetlands.

It is important to note that approximately, 189 species of birds have been recorded on Dominica, of which about 65 species are categorized as resident breeders, and the other 2/3 are migratory species. Two species of Amazon Parrots, herons, egrets, a hawk, an owl, doves, four hummingbird species, a warbler, and a number of other bird groups are represented among Dominica’s rich avifauna, which include locally and regionally endemic species.

Interestingly, the most common migratory bird species that occupy some of the major habitats mentioned earlier are of the following groups: Gulls & Terns, Tropicbirds, Herons & Egrets, Waterfowl, Cuckoos, Kingfishers, and several other groups during their migration journeys (south and north).

Since, migrant birds accounts for more than 65% of Dominica’s bird population, and consequently utilizes all habitats already mentioned above, it is significant therefore, that we the citizens of this country consider the conservation of birds and their habitat as a business of concern.

There is also need for continued awareness as birds do not only add beauty, diversity and the ability to bring us joy and pleasure as is reflected in our arts and craft etc., but they are currently one of the critical component of our country’s eco-tourism thrust in the generation of income for social and economic development for many persons engaged in this sector.

What therefore, can we do as citizens of this country to help in the protection of birds and their habitats? It would be more than beneficial if the general public would engage themselves in the following:

Join a group and be part of an activity to enhance habitat or protect birds, such as a site clean-up or tree planting

Plant native trees that provide food (nectar, fruit, or seeds) and shelter for birds

Help remove invasive plants or harmful debris from an area which can help save birds and increase bird diversity, and

To observe more than ever all sections of the Wildlife Act which relates to the protection of birds

This year’s CEBF programme includes field trips to bird habitats/stopover sites and acquiring knowledge pertaining to bird management and sustainability. Birding with schools; a presentation on the on-going study on the Black-capped Petrel (the Diablotin) nesting activities on Dominica. The programme also includes the annual hiking and birding trip with the Hiking Clubs on the island, media activities and the popular boat trip to Pointe Des Foux to view one of Dominica’s major seabirds breeding colony.

I wish to encourage the general public to particípate in the activities organized by the Division. You can also play your part by informing yourselves on Dominica’s bird conservation laws; endemic, resident, migrant and special birds on Dominica. Please be mindful and report suspicious poaching and illegal trade (people trapping and keeping wild birds, such as parrots and other exotic and native species), and participate in an activity to enhance habitat or protect birds in your community.

Let me take this opportunity to thank the Rare Species Conservatory Foundation based in Florida, the Ministry of Education, the local private sector, and the media for the continued support for Dominica’s efforts at conservation and natural resource management. Finally, I would like to commend the Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division for its remarkable work at educating and enhancing the level of awareness of Dominicans about our birds, their protection, conservation and the vital role that they play as pollinators, seed distributors, insect pest control, rodent control, enrichment of the soil among several other benefits.