By OJ Seraphin—Former PM -Commonwealth of Dominica

The visit to Canada with Flora MacDonald, Foreign Secretary, led to the support for assistance for the then Melville Hall Airport, Deep Water Harbor and other technical service components. Canada has had a history of connections and familiarity with the region and there lies an opportunity for Antigua-and Barbuda, now Dominica who are unlike the USVI /BVI S/M etc…(who are colonially connected to the UK as

well as the USA , French and The Netherlands) to explore as a relationship. Our Diaspora citizens there are articulate and influential as well .

The state visit to Venezuela and France led to the treaties of cooperation which is the foundation of our relationship even now and had led to massive supplies of aid including even sport equipment. The Venezuelan planes were very consistently arriving in Dominica following David bringing in all forms of assistance, food, agriculture and fishing supplies –so did the French. The effort by Venezuela to assist

was very consistent. Barbados was the front for Dominica through an unprecedented state visit and another special relationship with then Prime Minister Tom Adams.

Now St Lucia is offering similar arrangements. The French government team of soldiers were very visible as well as the Seabees of the USA- a corp. of engineers who were involved with reconstruction of bridges, road clearance and bringing back electricity to the various communities. It does appear that these military and paramilitary organizations

may be useful to seek support for Barbuda and the other Islands destroyed. Seabees officers were given honorary citizenship following their duties in Dominica .

The critical area of very responsive structured support was organized through the CDB where a meeting

of all donors was held under the auspices of the President Willy Demas which gave me the opportunity to articulate the needs of Dominica and particularly to come up with a comprehensive donor program at that meeting of all friendly countries and organizations. The response was overwhelming .

A program of assistance emerged which focused on the needs of Dominica and for donors to accept commitment for their specific areas of responsibility. This included also the road network where various sections were agreed upon by the EDF, Canada, Britain, France etc…This seems to be a blue print which can be followed by the respective governments affected .

The housing program was also very focused. The response for building, materials from USAID as well

as the French and British Government was particularly supported by the then SAWS – SEVENTH

day Adventist World Service (now Andra program). The rapid response for the housing sector was also

supported by the CDB. Bath Estate housing reconstruction as well as a unique financing of housing

proved very efficient under the Bath Estate Royal Bank Housing Program. The entire housing reconstruction program of the Islands does need a revolutionary agenda with various donor organizations possibly the Carter-Habitat for Humanity and other religious bodies.

The meeting of the Non Aligned Movement in Cuba to which we were invited was a unique one –with

Morocco, Kuwait etc … This led to extensive and meaningful financial support which began

diplomatic relations which continues up to this time. Exploring the core group of NAM seems expedient

particularly now.

Areas of considerable focus did include medical supplies from PAHO and WHO which are areas

which can be tapped by regional countries, due to damage at their respective medical services, as we

did with David .

Due to demands for clothing there are available supplies from various international contributors –

Diaspora, Red Cross, Salvation Army, where there was a huge supply after David. With the loss of

clothing by citizens such an approach is recommended. The ability and involvement of the diaspora community is essential and was effective after David. This is a source of potent possibilities: agriculture, diversification, fisheries and reconstruction are platforms for the new Dominica .

The extent of aid though lasted unceasingly to the beginning of 1980 with a very well structured delivery which resulted in a Christmas 1979 of vast availability of food, building supplies and clothing. This was short-circuited in the new year when efforts by the private sector agents jettisoned the free supplies program which caused the cessation of larger supplies of food etc, from Catholic relief and PL-480 food. This was clandestinely disrupted and blocked by persons with authority locally who had a political agenda .

These agencies may still be tapped for assistance. Dominica survived David and so will the people of the various countries with this experience of Irma and Maria, who will soon see this as history. What is needed now is active, aggressive, resourceful efforts by leaders and of organizations in Dominica and of persons in the Diaspora to program and respond to specific areas of focus.

Prayer and earnest support among people in the affected areas are the panacea to overcome the pain

and shock of losses sustained. Now is the time for positive energies to focus on the next step forward as businesses have been destroyed, lives turned upside down and fear of tomorrow is palpable and real. However, opportunities will abound for entrepreneurship and investment.

David was that experience but we survived and thrived. So will the islands in the northern Caribbean with tales to tell their grandchildren, as the parents of today are telling their children and young people of the day David became a Goliath. Now Irma and Maria have given fresh material of tales of near death experiences and total reconstruction of lives where all was lost. Giving testimony to the triumph of man’s ability to evolve from despair and celebrate life and love, to and from their fellowman.