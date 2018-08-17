Attorney General, Levi Peter says that government is currently in the process of reviewing the recommendations and comments submitted in relation to the controversial Anti-Terrorism Bill.

The Bill was originally slated to be read three times in Parliament and passed into law but the United Workers’ Party UWP and the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) questioned certain sections and held a peaceful protest outside Parliament on Monday, June 25, 2018. The proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill was read only once in Parliament, and not three times as was originally submitted in the Order Paper.

The Attorney General had given the deadline of July 15, 2018 for recommendations in relation to the Bill. Speaking on DBS Radio, on Wednesday, he stated that the comments which were received before the deadline will be addressed and, if they are believed to be suitable, will be applied to the Bill.

“The deadline has passed,” Peter said. “The comments that were received have been addressed and will be responded to or addressed in the coming days and weeks… It’s being dealt with. There were comments received a from a few entities, and those comments… all of the people have received acknowledgments and an indication that their comments or their recommendations have been reviewed and if deemed appropriate, will be taken on board.

The Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) and the (UWP), have expressed concern that the bill will prevent ordinary citizens from exercising their constitutional right to dissent and protest. Some were of the opinion that the Bill was being rushed through Parliament with all three readings at one sitting without giving the public time to read and scrutinize it.