AG says government to go forward with amendments to election laws

Attorney General, Levi Peter has announced that he will undertake a sensitization programme on proposed amendments to the Registration of Electors Act, and the House of Assembly Election Act.
The government originally planned to take the amendments to parliament in September 2018, but put this on hold for further dialogue with stakeholders.
The proposed amendments to the Registration of Electors Act will allow for the introduction of the National Identification Card, which will be issued to new electors, as well as to those registered electors whose eligibility to remain on the registers have been confirmed. It will also authorize the Electoral Commission to establish specially designated voter registration offices overseas.
“Nobody can seriously say that the legislation that is proposed by the government will not improve the electoral legislation so that the position would be improved on what it currently is,” Peter said.
However, Peter’s sentiment is not shared by the Opposition United Workers Party (UWP), led by Lennox Linton who has said that the party is “uncompromisingly opposed” to the proposed Amendments which will allow these special overseas voter registration offices.
He described the process, as stated in the amendment, of confirming persons on the list of overseas-based eligible voters as “inherently discriminatory and specially designed to confirm and further facilitate the Dominica Labour Party’s dishonest operating procedure of stealing elections with illegal overseas votes.”
But Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit was equally adamant about the government’s position stating that, “those who want us to go to Parliament to remove Dominicans who are on the voters’ list legitimately, because they are residing overseas, that will not happen.”
In the case of the House of Assembly Election Act, one of the amendments, according to the government, seeks to clarify the definition of the contentious issues of bribery and treating.
Of particular concern to the UWP is Section 57B of the amendments which reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, the transportation of electors or the facilitation of the transportation of electors to or within Dominica for the purpose of an election does not constitute an offence unless the transportation is provided or facilitated with the intention to corruptly induce an elector to vote for a particular candidate for whom or party for which the elector would not otherwise vote.”
Linton accused the government of “sneaking in this draconian piece of legislation that will effectively legitimize the electoral offenses of bribery/treating.”
He proposed a strict enforcement of the provisions of the law to combat the issues of bribery and treating and dispel the attempts to create “legal facilitations” for it.
In September 2018, the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) gathered outside of Parliament in protest against the proposed amendments notwithstanding the government’s decision to withhold the legislation.
“I am not suggesting that it will address every single aspect of concern or desire, but that’s life,” Attorney General Peter said but suggested that “We can and we should” take the first step of passing this legislation in a bipartisan way and then address any other issue that needs to be addressed.”
“As far as I am aware the government is confident that the legislation drafted is beneficial to the electoral process in Dominica,” Peter stated. “And it’s their intention on going forward with it.”
He added, “As to when that will happen I can’t say next week, next month or tomorrow, but as far as I am aware, the government is as confident about the usefulness and appropriateness of the legislation now as it was when first tabled.”
However, it is unclear whether the two aspects of the amendments which have been challenged by the opposition, will be included in the proposed amendment that will be taken to Parliament.
16 Comments
Levi, you my friend will find yourself in a very uncomfortable place once Skerrit is thrown out of office. You are a miserable human being without a backbone.
Levi,what is it that you don’t understand, it’s a voter’s identification card we need , and only those who are eighteen and qualified are entitled to it.
Not children,not the dead should ever have this card.
Go ahead with anything m’boy. You can even throw every newborn boy-child into the river…………. It’s become obvious that y’all wont stop until you get what you want.
Nothing this government does is above board. It is the most stubbornly corrupt government in the Western Hemisphere. Support for the incumbent administration has significantly diminished so they will resort to desperate measures to squeak out an election victory. They are even prepared to legalize bribery. The ornamental Doctor Doctor is mortally afraid of losing power as all the corrupt bodies will be unearthed and there is a real possibility that he could spend the rest of his earthly life behind iron bars. Anyone who dares to think that Skerrit and his infidels will enact fair and sensible electoral laws by themselves is truly delusional. Wish to see the implementation of:
*voter ID cards instead of national ID cards
*total redo of the voter’s list, no overseas registration offices (come home)
*campaign finance reforms
Come on, create a level playing field now and forever.
Skeerit you will continue to be dishonhest,but your reign will end,if someone has not been to Dominica for 20 some years,they shuold not be able to vote,also you have persons registering illegally overseas,but this time around everyone will se the truth of your corrupt system,we are geared to and waiting.
But if government paying for passage so people to come and vote is not bribery???? That is vest bribery that should be passed in out parliarment and the peopletter should make sure that bill is not passed in the parliarment of Dominica! !!
Livy you need to shut up stop talking baloney; there is no substance in all the crap you talking, nothing of interest, nothing significant!
The Dominican voting public are not worried about election laws!
What we want is electoral reform: an amendment; means changing such as an addendum which means adding or removing something from an existing law.
What Dominicans want is the removal of the names of all the dead people who’s names are still on the voter registration list; issue voter ID.
Dead people are voting; you however, seems unconcern.
Are you sure you are not getting senile boy?
“Sensitization” is the quality or condition of responding to certain stimuli in a sensitive manner, meaning hot cold, warm or even electrical shock!
As soon as people like you open your mouth, you talk about stakeholders; man in your day foolishness as that impressed the uneducated peasants; ancient rhetoric are no longer impressive.
Your vocabulary is limited to…
There we go again…Labour making sure they remain in power
But DNO… insist on a response to know if they intend to remove the statutes that the opposition has a problem with. That is the most important piece of this article and its missing..
Why does a government which has been in office for 18 years have to resort to shenanigans to try and remain in power? They should be confident enough in their accomplishments to let these speak for them with the electorate. A country which cannot maintain proper health facilities in the country, now wants to open and maintain offices overseas to register voters. Isn’t that being swell headed with mistaken priorities? How much utility will we get from these offices? Desperate times call for desperate measures and the Labour party government is desperate. I know this move is nothing more than the Labour party trying to hold onto power even when their own polling shows that the populace is unhappy with it.
there is a C word i like to use to describe this man. This will all happen after the elections. No cleaned up list by the electoral commission, it is up to you and me as citizens to clean the list ourselves, No voter ID Cards, Continued bribery and bought votes even in cases that have been documented and reported, noone says or does anything. Same stuff all over. thats like the lay that mandates riders to wear helmets. they try and enforce it for one week then was back to business as usual in Dominica. Peter, you are a fool, as educated as you are.
We don’t want a National Identification Card. We need a Voter Identification Card. I can understand why this cabal is not advocating for Voter I.D Card, it’s because that puts them at a disadvantage and hence will eliminate the possibility of voter fraud. There’s no validating process to determine who’s eligible/ineligible to vote based a National Identification Card.
If Dominicans of good conscience accept that crap, then I finish with Dominica..I quit!!!
People why can’t those of us who love Dominica rally to put a stop to that!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
The AG just needs to tell Skerrit to go to the parliament and push for amendments to make CRIMES Legal in Dominica. If they do that it will answer some of our questions once and for all. In so doing a person could kill, rape, steal and still become a Prime Minister or Minister of Finance, National Security Minister or any minister of government. Then anyone could become a police officer or even deputy Commissioner or inspector no matter what they did. Let’s just legalize crime and criminal activities and move on
kakarat.. best word to describe those ungodly men…
So long that news was on DBS.
Geez