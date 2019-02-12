The Government of Dominica and Vital Developers Limited have signed an agreement for the construction of a 5 Star Quality Eco-Resort under the Common Wealth of Dominica Citizenship By Investment (CBI) programme at Providence, Laudat in the Roseau Valley.

The ceremony took place yesterday at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room.

Developer of the Sanctuary Rain forest Eco Resort & Spa, Alexander Berenstain, said the 72-room facility will be built with a hurricane and earthquake proof design.

“The resort itself will consist of 72 rooms. It will be separate units so, it will blend perfectly in the nature and the Roseau Valley area,” he said

Berenstain added, “It will be kind of a unique development because besides being eco- friendly, because it will be built in the rain forest, we will preserve all the nature of it and will save as many trees and vegetation as possible. All their structures will be blended to the environment…”

He said when they started to develop this project, although Hurricane Maria had not yet hit Dominica, it was already designed to withstand category 5 hurricanes and earthquakes of 7.o magnitude.

According to Berestain, the Roseau Valley area will benefit greatly from the project as 160 people will be employed during and at least 60 will receive permanent jobs after the resort is completed.

He added, “The area around will obviously need some development and we welcome any businessmen who would like to open around any kind of restaurant, bars, establishment which will benefit the tourists staying in the hotel.”

Berenstain further mentioned that they will also have an organic restaurant where 80% of organic foods will be purchased locally benefiting Dominica’s local farmers, fishermen and the agricultural sector in general.

Meantime, Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit said the Roseau Valley is the most visited area by tourists and he has no doubt the people of Roseau valley will welcome this investment and help create sustainable jobs.

“The Roseau valley is by far the most visited in the country by our tourists and we need to ensure that they don’t only come there for a few hours. They could come there for several nights and to have the real experience of the Roseau valley and the country as a whole,” he remarked. “So, we do welcome this investment and I am happy for the residents of Roseau Valley and indeed the whole country, because the entire country will benefit from this investment.”

Skerrit said this project is fitting and considerate of the vision of Dominica and ensures that at all stages, the environment is respected and protected.