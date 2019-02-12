Agreement signed for construction of eco-resort at LaudatDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 at 12:48 PM
The Government of Dominica and Vital Developers Limited have signed an agreement for the construction of a 5 Star Quality Eco-Resort under the Common Wealth of Dominica Citizenship By Investment (CBI) programme at Providence, Laudat in the Roseau Valley.
The ceremony took place yesterday at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room.
Developer of the Sanctuary Rain forest Eco Resort & Spa, Alexander Berenstain, said the 72-room facility will be built with a hurricane and earthquake proof design.
“The resort itself will consist of 72 rooms. It will be separate units so, it will blend perfectly in the nature and the Roseau Valley area,” he said
Berenstain added, “It will be kind of a unique development because besides being eco- friendly, because it will be built in the rain forest, we will preserve all the nature of it and will save as many trees and vegetation as possible. All their structures will be blended to the environment…”
He said when they started to develop this project, although Hurricane Maria had not yet hit Dominica, it was already designed to withstand category 5 hurricanes and earthquakes of 7.o magnitude.
According to Berestain, the Roseau Valley area will benefit greatly from the project as 160 people will be employed during and at least 60 will receive permanent jobs after the resort is completed.
He added, “The area around will obviously need some development and we welcome any businessmen who would like to open around any kind of restaurant, bars, establishment which will benefit the tourists staying in the hotel.”
Berenstain further mentioned that they will also have an organic restaurant where 80% of organic foods will be purchased locally benefiting Dominica’s local farmers, fishermen and the agricultural sector in general.
Meantime, Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit said the Roseau Valley is the most visited area by tourists and he has no doubt the people of Roseau valley will welcome this investment and help create sustainable jobs.
“The Roseau valley is by far the most visited in the country by our tourists and we need to ensure that they don’t only come there for a few hours. They could come there for several nights and to have the real experience of the Roseau valley and the country as a whole,” he remarked. “So, we do welcome this investment and I am happy for the residents of Roseau Valley and indeed the whole country, because the entire country will benefit from this investment.”
Skerrit said this project is fitting and considerate of the vision of Dominica and ensures that at all stages, the environment is respected and protected.
Dr. Dr. Putting on your shoes, then looking for your socks?
Local infrastructure (roads, hospitals, schools, emergency systems, food and water supply etc.) for your own people should precede any “pie in the sky” hotel of which we now have more than four currently under construction while materials for repairing private homes are still in short supply.
Remember the “Unsinkable” Titanic.
These guys, this incomprehensible political and immature corrupted Labour gang, their leaders and blind followers are attempting to make fools and idiots of Dominica. They have to say that “something is happening” because they know that they have failed us Dominicans and hurt and reduced our Dominica to poverty. All these so called high rise concrete jungle is to show how inept failed Skerrit and his corrupt labour government have failed us , so now busy talking about concrete structures where Dominica does not have the resources and space to accommodate hundreds of tourists at this time because failed Skerrit and his corrupt Labour Domininca has reduced Dominica to poverty, ruined our nature isle beauty to rugged areas and has not invested in our people, our resources, all they have done is sell our precious resource to Tom Dick and Harriette, now Canada is not receiving ugly faces from nowhere.
Skerrit and his failed corrupt gang must go and we must alert Dominicans ignore…
The Government of Dominica and Vital Developers Limited have signed an agreement for the construction of a 5 Star Quality Eco-Resort
I sense another election gimmick; another election lie; or perhaps this is another sponsored of the blood of the people of the country where the sale of our nation diplomatic passports, and regular passports are sold to criminals and the money given to both local and foreign crooks to fake build hotels which never get competed.
Let me expose the fraud in this latest lie.
” an agreement for the construction of a 5 Star Quality Eco-Resort
In the first place there is no place on the planet where one draws an architectural plan for a hotel, and call it; plans for a five (5) star anything okay! However, after a hotel is built be it ten rooms fifty, or a thousand rooms. Based on what is offered, the amenities it contains, and most of all the quality of serves rendered, there is an organization which issue a rating!
The “soviet KGB” is back, more corruption from the “Evil Dr supremo” and his cabal. So alexander wants to build a 5 start resort, this polar bear could not manage a 5 table snacknette on old street, I wonder how many passports, the “Evill doctor” gave him, talking about kickbacks. The people of dominica will be left with nothing, in the end, and KGB alexander will be back in st maarten or moscow, sipping vodka and caviar
Jokes!! 5-star?
He mix this batch of kool-aid real strong. Let’s see who drinks this time
sir no disrespect but nothing is earthquake proof. it all depends on how powerful the quake is and where the epicenter is. don’t try fooling people
Bull…. Skerrit. No more hotels, no more empty promises. Stop wasting our passport money. We want you out of Dominica. You betrayed your own country!
Anybody notice that all the recent big projects going to happen in all the constituencies where the DLP is losing support? Good Luck Dr. McIntyre..
Notice also that nobody coming to invest in Dominica if Dominica does not provide them with a bag full of passports to sell?. The Question that behooves all Dominicans in these types of arrangements though is who owns the Hotels?
At least Dr.Dr. Skerrit, have a bit of respect for the people who elect you and explain the ownership arrangements with these foreign hotel developers that merely sell the country’s sovereignty to develop these projects.
I wonder also, why none of the CBI funded projects involve Agriculture or Manufacturing, everything seems to be Tourism, and particularly HOTELS, but still the Airport ain’t built. We should worry a bit about the long term vision for our country, if any. I would still vote out McIntyre, this doesn’t stop the project if viable, last election several promises still undelivered..
Very good observation . You are thinking .Huge projects to fool a section of the electorate.
Hope this doesn’t end up like the Moroccan hotel
May Tonia all I hearing is resorts resorts where is the international airport the airport is just an election gimmick
Maybe ……I hope so too. If we want to grow and take off in the Travel business this airport is a must.
We have the most to offer as a tourist destination. All we are missing is the promised airport.
Oh dear, look they come to put Screws out of business! Displace a local business with foreign investors who will run back where they come from after they feel the first hurricane!
Truth be told. You are wrong. With 72 rooms of hotel Screws will certainly get an increase in business.
Its up to Screws to improve and expand his facility. He should obtain CBI money for this. He should link up with the hotel, not compete with it.
He could do restaurant and bar improvement.(five star)
Exactly! tha’s what Im thinking. Its an opportunity for him!
More like it is up to Screws to rebuild his business because Maria washed it all away. I see he wants to build below Shangri La by the bridge area. To me the old Screws was only aesthetically pleasing. the attitudes of the the staff and owner were becoming unsavory and somewhat unwelcoming, not like before. the water always had me itchy and ive even heard cases of e-coli and bacteria in his water. I always preferred to go to Tia’s in any case.
Skerrit why not pack your bags and get ready to go?. Who cares what you do now? After 15 years as PM, Dominica has retrogressed 15 times 365 .Go build what you can in Laudat. Will it be next to where the millions were spent on geothermal? Build it on a volcano’s crater!!! It will be resilient!!!
Your lazy, incompetent square peg in round hole..Get out of my computer screen! The look on your face says it all!!
Calm down bro…. Bursting a blood vessel aint gonna help… Election night what going to happen.. I need to alert the fire brigade for a head explosion?
Calibishie Worrior…No worries with the Skerrit must go gang. Remember when they sang sankie for O.J. and John. Well O.J. and John are still there, alive, well and kicking. These people were singing their own farewell .
So be careful of what you wish for. When you point your index finger you have 3 fingers pointed at you and a thumb pointing at your forehead. So let them keep pointing.
They have nothing to offer except petrified fingers.
Skerrit skerrit what is really going on in your head why do u want to spoil the valley u have so many projects u cannot finish the valley people need there roads fix and market to sell there fruits and vegetable mentain what they aready have .The valley is the most natural thing we have left in Dominica .Desperation .