Agriculture minister admits to challenges in distribution of World Bank funds to farmersDominica News Online - Thursday, March 28th, 2019 at 12:56 PM
Minster for Agriculture, Food and Fisheries Reginald Austrie has said that his ministry was faced with challenges in the distribution of over $18 million to Dominican Farmers.
This project was funded by the World Bank to assist in the restoration of livelihoods, reduction in nutritional shortages, reduction in mass migration and to ensure food security.
Austrie attributes the difficulties which were encountered to the ministry’s weak database.
“4,200 farmers registered for that programme; 884 were large commercial farmers and 3,384 were small farmers. The distribution was $10,000 for the large farmers and $3,000 for the small farmers,” he said, “We had some challenges in the execution of that programme and that was mainly because of our weak database at the ministry of agriculture level where we were not certain, to be honest with you, accurately that is, as to who were small farmers and who were commercial farmers…,” he explained.
The distribution of the World Bank money was severely criticized by the United Workers’ Party (UWP) which claimed that the manner in which the money was being distributed had subjected hundreds of bona fide farmers and fishers to blatant injustice.
In a press release issued in February 2018, the UWParty called for an immediate discontinuation what it referred to as “the Skerrit Administration’s politicization of the World Bank’s Agricultural Emergency Response Grant (AERG) that has subjected hundreds of bona fide farmers and fishers to blatant injustice.”
The UWP accused the government of abusing the 18-million-dollar grant for partisan political purposes, citing in its release, “the number of recipients of the funds who are not involved in farming or fishing and the number of farmers and fishers still on the merry-go-round of disrespect waiting to receive their entitlement.”
The party called on the World Bank “to order a full forensic investigation of the controversial aspects of the programme “in the public interest of fairness, equity, transparency and accountability in the utilization of post Maria financial assistance from the world community.”
Austrie said recently that a validation exercise will be put in place to prevent this situation from reoccurring.
“We’re now seeking to sort out by the compilation of what we call…a validation exercise where we’re seeking to record in detail, our farmers. Where they are, how many arches they’re doing, where are they planting, their ages… So, in the event that we need to run to our data base to quickly gather information inside or outside the disasters…we have our technicians… who can pull out the information.”
He said the ministry is also compiling a list of farmers who did not obtain any benefits from the programme so they too could receive some assistance.
17 Comments
These people are continuing to tell lies after lies, first off your validation exercise means nothing, this money should have never been shared based on commercial or small farmer, but on the level of loss that each farmer suffered, if extension supervisors did their jobs they would have known at least what 80% of farmers on island had prior to maria, then after maria visit the farms to give money based on percentage loss in order to assist farmers recovery.
Money more to be shared only means that those who got the first time will receive more.
Reggie have kicks we. What I dont get is how he has no shame to even come here with that cock and bull story. Lennox fault again. Lennox make BAM take back the money for farmers or your lack of accountability? All you have the money sharing for votes giving non farmers, bypassing the list from the extension officers, Lord deal with these people! Reggie you very wicked.
After 18 years in power, this government is unable to create a viable method to handle a simple distribution of funds to our farmers. But in contrary to what Austrie said, this was a mismanagement issue coupled with incompetence and partisan politics, but NOT a database problem. When individuals who have not planted a single shrub received large amounts of cash and those who are legitimate farmers did not receive a dime, this is NOT a database issue.
Challenges?? I tell you what went wrong, Austrie. The funds were distributed to DLP supporters, weather farmers or not! That’s all there is to it. To come back to challenges, you are the only person that is challenged- mentally challenged! You really think you can sell me such a cock and bull story??
Austrie is alluding crap that “This project was funded by the World Bank to assist in the restoration of livelihoods, reduction in nutritional shortages, reduction in mass migration and to ensure food security.” And here we go again, nonsense talk of denial political illiterate minister of this failed Skerrit & Corrupt Labour government. So people of Dominica do now believe in us, The Right Hon Linton and the UWP Team as Austrie belches out more of this incompetent Labour government, Austrie is now admitting the failure of this Labour government and of Skerrit, worse PM of Domininca. Immature in thoughts and childish on government business. He is that failed Austrie again. “We had some challenges in the execution of that programme and that was mainly because of our weak database at the ministry of agriculture level where we were not certain, to be honest with you, accurately that is, as to who were small farmers and who were commercial farmers…,” he explained. Nonsense.
Boy, you need to shut up!
Even if the devil in hell criticized the money from hell, the UWP are not in control of any thing slated for distribution to anybody.
As fare as we know in Dominica there is only one category of farmers, this thing about commercial farmers or big time framers, and small farmers is lie.
That is a deception: if you were given a certain amount of millions to be given free to the framers, the appropriate thing you should have done is add up the amount of people who applied, and simply divided the amount of money by the amount of people; that is: Money/people = an equal fair share.
Corruption Austrie; corruption is what it is all about; the UWP is not in that!
You have agricultural officers who could quickly tell you who are the farmers in their area. They are on the ground and working with these farmers every day. You bypassed them! Today, you cite a weak database for the mess that was made of a grant given with the intent of putting Dominican farmers back on their feet! Sir, this is shameful!! Dominicans deserve better! This is unacceptable!
Is this government really interested in the farmers? If so let us have some real facts while you all are issuing keys to new homes. Food, shelter and REAL jobs go together don’t they? Nineteen years and we are behaving as if agriculture is something new…We had a nice little agri plot back in our days at S.M.A …Ask Mr. A Jolly about how excited students were back then. Even as we chew a carrot or two at the back in the classroom…lol.. Can someone tell me if there are serious agri programmes at schools and how many?
Tell the minister stop trying to justify their political interference in everything that is happening in the ministry of agriculture and allow the officers to do their work
Reggie, you might loose this election eh! Just wait and you will see.
You must be leaving in the constituency to here what the majority of voters are saying.
Absolutely nothing to show for sustainable development for so long.
What a SHAME!!!
Since we on this farming thing, can anybody let us know what is the latest re: that young farmers group from Penville to whom Skerrit gave a $100,000 dollars in February 2016?
“$100,000 were presented to the group by Skerrit. It was part of an overall $250,000 commitment made to the group.”
Tenks.
Reminder – http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/general/young-farmers-group-launched-in-penville/
Is there anything that the labor government hasn’t made a total mess of in the past twenty years and especially since the passage of Irma and Maria? In fact their action s and the way the funds were disbursed was no challenge. It was deliberate. It was political. One would believe if they considered it a challenge that they would seek not to repeat it. Wrong!!!! Supplies that wife received after tag hurricane almost two years ago are in containers on the Potters Ville Savanna, unopened and waiting to be used as but to bribe Dominicans in the lead up to the elections. While they sat on the supplies there are houses still covered in tarpaulin. There are still people sharing shelter with friends and relatives. Labor is only concerned about winning the next elections at all cost even if it means everyone in Dominica suffering fir all the time until the month to the elections. Labor needs to go. They are a curse on Dominica. Dominica needs to breathe.
Stuppes!!!! “Weak data base.?????” Away Wii. CHANGE is a must
This is about the fifth attempt to create a database for farmers. They create one, then don’t keep it up-to-date. So what’s the point ? If you get this kind of money, spend it on buying, running and maintaining boats with refrigeration so that farmers can access regional markets via Dexia or similar. This is what they really need.
Bravo!!! Reggie DLP greatest waste of time just had an epiphany…Imagine Reggie is speaking the truth!!
Those wickeds are confessing now!! So too after they are discarded and dumped by the electorate we shall hear confession .
Set of wicked and inconscionable souls they are .
You all should be individually sued/sanctioned/ punished by the World Bank!!!
The sweat of the farmers shall haunt you all .!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
% Get a life. Become a contributing member of society. Use your time to complete a higher education, %.
Go siddung!!..time to retire gasson. New blood, Fresh ideas needed..From Skerrit come down tired..Reggia history will not look upon you men kindly..Where is your lasting contribution?..For so many years in Gov’t..