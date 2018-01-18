3,932 farmers to benefit from Agricultural Emergency Response GrantDominica News Online - Thursday, January 18th, 2018 at 1:48 PM
Some 3,932 qualified farmers who were affected by Hurricane Maria are expected to benefit from an Agricultural Emergency Response Grant.
A contract was signed with the Dominica Agricultural Industrial & Development Bank (AID Bank) on Thursday which will be administering the grant to the farmers on the behalf of the government.
Nine hundred commercial farmers will receive EC$10,000 each and 3,032 farmers will receive EC$3,000 each from the World Bank-funded programme.
Agriculture Minister, Johnson Drigo, described the grant as a “short-term mobilization response to the negative impact of Hurricane Maria to the farming community.”
“Farmers and fishers may have a ready source of funds to be used for the restoration of crops and livestock production and fishing operation,” he said.
He said the program will buffer “short-term loss of income” suffered by farmers.
“And therefore allow farmers, fishers to have reasonable funds to facilitate their business operation recovery effort,” Drigo said.
“Farmers and fishers who have not met the above criteria will be given an amount of $1,000 per beneficiary,” Drigo stated.
He thanked farmers who have returned to their farms since the hurricane.
“Your efforts have ensured that there is an adequate supply of short-term crops and vegetables and of course if you visit our markets, our markets are blooming with the short term crops and vegetables,” he stated.
The grant is worth EC$18,817,400 and is provided by the World Bank under the Disaster Vulnerability Response Project.
6 Comments
Good job! Bring back de fig!
This recovery is of utmost importance. The Ministry of Agriculture has been doing a remarkable job to help farmers since the passage of Maria. Agriculture bears the major brunt of natural disaster and this hurricane has greatly challenged our production, but with this assistance commercial farmers will be able to do more for themselves and for those who rely on their crops.
Keep up the good work.
I am grateful for that! And so will my dad who usually works with DEXIA to get his daily bread.
Very good engagement. Lord knows how much farmers have lost during the last hurricane season. Not being able to provide food for themselves or their customers these past few months was a real challenge. Please use this money wisely so we can get our produce exports back up asap!
If our markets are blooming with short term crops,according to the minister, does that mean we are no longer importing he same from the USA?
Very good work! Thanks to the government of Dominica and the World bank for making this happen.