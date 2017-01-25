The National Authorising Office (NAO) for the European Development Fund (EDF), has made yet another contribution to the Agricultural Sector in the form of equipment and farming materials, which was supplied under the Banana Accompanying Measures (BAM).

The handing over ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the Citrus Certification Facility at the Botanical Gardens, where new equipment including tillers, an excavator and shovels were presented.

Minister for Agriculture Johnson Drigo has described the contribution as “valuable and required pieces of equipment” and that it shows the “continued intention and action by the Ministry of Agriculture,” to support agricultural development in Dominica.

“It speaks to the clear agenda of the government to provide opportunities for our farmers to do business better and more efficiently,” he said.

He noted that through increasing productivity and enhancing competitiveness, the clear objective of the BAM is underscored.

“The equipment provided is very important and vital to the ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, as we seek to improve and upgrade our services to the farming community and to deliver on our mandate, increasing food production, reducing rural poverty, creating employment and making a bigger contribution to the gross Domestic Product of our country,” he stated.

He also said that the equipment will reduce the overall costs for the production of crops grown by the farmers.

“This is critically important as we speak of the Irish potato season…the tillers will provide much relief to participating farmers because it has been a major challenge for the local industry,” Drigo said.

He highlighted that the equipment will be a major help in clearing and constructing farm access roads.

“With this type of support, we can ensure that a lot of these roads will be rendered more user-friendly for use by our farmers,” he said.

In addition, Drigo said that he has full confidence in the Dominican government to provide continuous support to the Agricultural Sector.

“As the Minster of Agriculture, I have the fullest confidence that our Government under the sound leadership of Dr. Hon. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, will continue to provide support to the development of agriculture. However we ask our national partners and collaborators to support actions that affect our farmers positively and remove barriers, physical and otherwise that impact negatively on our efforts,” he remarked.

The Agricultural Sector reaches out to the Private Sector to create increased opportunities in agriculture.

Training has already begun with the farmers to properly operate the equipment given.

Total cost of the tillers and excavator is in the excess of 300,000 Euros, which is equivalent to E.C. $910,320.00