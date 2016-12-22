Agriculture Minister, Johnson Drigo, has revealed that there was overall growth in all areas of the agricultural sector for the year 2016.

Speaking at a handing-over ceremony of the annual Minister’s Food Basket, at the Princess Margaret, on Wednesday, Drigo stated that there was increased production in various areas of the agricultural sector.

He credited the national abattoir for the increased production of pork and poultry.

“The year 2016 was a good year for the farming community,” Drigo said. “We saw an increase in production in several areas… an increase in the production of bananas. We saw the increase in local production of pork and poultry through our abattoir.”

The Minister also noted that over 1-million pounds of fish were exported for 2016, and expressed his desire to expand the fisheries sector in the coming year.

“We look forward to expanding in the fisheries sector, certainly. We were able to export over 1-million pounds of fish in 2016. I am expecting this to double in 2017,” he explained. “So, it looks good for us in the ministry of agriculture.”

Drigo stated that the food hampers presented to care institutions on-island are the Ministry’s way of sharing its good fortune with those in need.

“We are happy that we are able at this moment to share… the fruits of the labour of our farming community,” he said.

The annual donation is meant to assist caregivers in meeting the dietary needs of their dependents through locally grown, fresh and nutritious ground provisions, vegetables, fruits and meats. It also ensures that they receive a hearty meal during the holidays.

Other care institutions visited and presented with donations include the Grotto Home, Dominica Infirmary, Each One Teach One, Chances, Portsmouth Hospital, and Grange Home for the Aged.