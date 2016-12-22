Agriculture Minister reports growth in sectorDominica News Online - Thursday, December 22nd, 2016 at 10:33 AM
Agriculture Minister, Johnson Drigo, has revealed that there was overall growth in all areas of the agricultural sector for the year 2016.
Speaking at a handing-over ceremony of the annual Minister’s Food Basket, at the Princess Margaret, on Wednesday, Drigo stated that there was increased production in various areas of the agricultural sector.
He credited the national abattoir for the increased production of pork and poultry.
“The year 2016 was a good year for the farming community,” Drigo said. “We saw an increase in production in several areas… an increase in the production of bananas. We saw the increase in local production of pork and poultry through our abattoir.”
The Minister also noted that over 1-million pounds of fish were exported for 2016, and expressed his desire to expand the fisheries sector in the coming year.
“We look forward to expanding in the fisheries sector, certainly. We were able to export over 1-million pounds of fish in 2016. I am expecting this to double in 2017,” he explained. “So, it looks good for us in the ministry of agriculture.”
Drigo stated that the food hampers presented to care institutions on-island are the Ministry’s way of sharing its good fortune with those in need.
“We are happy that we are able at this moment to share… the fruits of the labour of our farming community,” he said.
The annual donation is meant to assist caregivers in meeting the dietary needs of their dependents through locally grown, fresh and nutritious ground provisions, vegetables, fruits and meats. It also ensures that they receive a hearty meal during the holidays.
Other care institutions visited and presented with donations include the Grotto Home, Dominica Infirmary, Each One Teach One, Chances, Portsmouth Hospital, and Grange Home for the Aged.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
What a lie from our so call minister of agriculture. .what a shame
He must say something, but the reality is a different story
God has indeed Blessed our soil; but this labor gov-we-ment is a curse to the Island. They have no da@#n respect for the citizens. They may soon fall like ripen fruits.
drigo=riding a dead donkey!!!
Heeeeee haaaaw
Always Assertive!
Can the agriculture minister honestly look Dominicans in the eye and say how much of a good year 2016 has been.The bar is set so low that nothing significant seems like tremendous success.Where are the numbers to justify your exuberance.I challenge you to open your mouth and quote some statistics.The morass continues,where are the boats promised by your prime minister,is the coffee plant operating?Are there other agro processors in operation,where is the feed plant to provide feed at low cost to the farming community,How many tons of banana were exported,The questions are so many and I know you don’t have the answers because your government is clueless. Dominica has been reduced to a passport production factory.