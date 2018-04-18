Agriculture Minister to embark on ‘Meet the Farmers Tour’Dominica News Online - Wednesday, April 18th, 2018 at 2:49 PM
The New Minister for Agriculture Reginald Austrie has announced his ministry’s plans to embark on a “Meet the Farmers Tour”
Austrie made this announcement during the Dominica Agricultural Industrial and Development (AID) Bank Annual General Meeting at the Goodwill Parish Hall Wednesday morning.
“Very shortly we will be embarking on a Meet the Farmers Tour and that tour will primarily constitute of taking your telephone numbers and giving you my telephone number,” he said.
He stated that this new initiative by the ministry will help in creating direct contact with the minister, so the needs of the farmers will be delivered on time.
“During the next few hours I will be meeting with the various sectors and hoping that as early as Tuesday of next week I can bring a recommendation to Cabinet and if Cabinet approves within the next week you will hear about the changes we intend to make a greater and more efficiency at the ministry and at the farm level,” said Austrie.
In addition, Austrie, who was named Deputy Prime Minister recently, said that structural and administrative changes are required within the Ministry of Agriculture.
“I want to say to you as the new Minister for Agriculture, having spent a few days in the ministry and still trying to find my way around it, one thing is clear if we are to succeed in agriculture there have to be some administrative and structural changes to the ministry,” he stated.
Austrie noted that farmers are of great importance in society and should not be at the lowest in the chain of agriculture in the country.
“Farmers will have to be at the forefront of championing our food security situation,” he said
Meantime, Austrie said that the government is concerned over the pace of disbursement of funds to key sectors by the AID Bank.
“We are therefore concerned that we have not been able to make more progress in ensuring that the funds made available by the government for on-lending to key sectors are not moving as quickly as we anticipated,” he noted.
He said that these loan facilities were structure based on the needs articulated by those relevant sectors.
“In this period of rebuilding our country, the bank, therefore, has to be strategic and practical accommodating yet, careful,” said Austrie.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
“Austrie noted that farmers are of great importance in society and should not be at the lowest in the chain of agriculture in the country.” WOW!!! Reggie is this a direct swipe at your boss Skerrit, who definitely brought farmers at the lowest chain? Why is only now Skerrit making you the minister for agriculture? I mean doesn’t he know at times the minister might have to go on the farm? I mean when you had good legs the man had you under AC, and now you haven’t got good legs he sending you to cross river and walk in labu? Boy that Skerrit not easy you know. Did you take petro Caribe ministry and check book with you or it’s been passed on to the minister of finance?
“Austrie noted that farmers are of great importance in society and should not be at the lowest in the chain of agriculture in the country.”
It only took this government 18 years to figure this out.
To do what??? after 18 years of neglect, after 18 years of saying, agriculture is a has been industry, after 18 years of saying agriculture is on the backburner, after gassing the people of Salisbury who stood up for their road to their farms
Skerrit and his gang are as useless as tits on a bore
Gasson I want to give the New Minister the Benefit of the Doubt and wish him Good Luck for the sake of Dominica, but hear this..
“He stated that this new initiative by the ministry will help in creating direct contact with the minister, so the needs of the farmers will be delivered on time.”
That new style of minimizing the ministerial institutional function and replacing it with the Minister favors ideology is probably meant in good faith but undermines the functions of the Ministry..Ministers will come and Go..strengthen the institutions to continue supporting all sectors….Good Luck…Dominica Needs it!!
Austrie i hope you meet the farmers of Salisbury the ones you and your party fought against for standing for there roads to there farms skerrit said he would come to talk to them it took him years election is around the corner we waiting and the tear gas and the live bullets can never be forgotten. SALISBURY CANNOT BE TOUCH.
Action speaks louder than words. When we start to see proper initiatives like farm insurance and government aided farm management strategies then I can say I’ll start to believe you guys. Till then I’ll continue to believe that this is election year promises.