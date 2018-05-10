Agriculture Minister, Reginald Austrie, has said that eight months after the passage of Hurricane Maria, farmers are playing their part and feeding the nation and rebuilding Dominica after Hurricane Maria.

He spoke at a signing ceremony of US$65-million between the Government of Dominica and the World Bank for climate resilient projects on Thursday morning.

“Recent statistic shows that eight months after the passage of the most devastating hurricane recorded in modern history, the farmers of this country continue to demonstrate their resilience and their commitment to the task feeding the nation and rebuilding back our beloved country,” he said.

He stated that other than fresh fruits and vegetable farmers market at various supermarket, the records show that after Maria, a large number of other crops have been planted or replanted.

He broke it down as follows:

-266 acres of dasheen

-94.35 acres of yam

-105 acres of tarnia

-74.36 acres of sweet potato

-17.49 acres of passionfruit

-13.22 acres of ginger

-58.4 acres of bananas

-16.93 acres of plantain

“Very significantly though for the first time of the production in white potatoes, for the last 30 years, this year we have received our biggest crop of 5,500 bags,” Austrie, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said. “And the plans are to double that amount before the end of this year. And as challenging as it is to collect data which always does not always reflect the true contribution of agriculture to our GDP, this figure, I am sure to you and to all of us, will be very very encouraging.”

He stated that the island will be importing selected tree crops, which he said will be critical as the island’s agricultural sector rebounds after the hurricane.

He said 20,000 coconuts plants, 8,000 citrus plants along with coffee and avocado plants will be imported.

“We expect that the citrus plants will be here during the course of this month, the order has been made and I believe the plants have been paid for,” he stated. “The coconut plants we expect by June, the coffee we expect by May, avocado we expect by July.”

He, however, said all of this is dependent on weather conditions.