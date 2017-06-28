Minister for Agriculture, Johnson Drigo, has stated that the Cassava Subsector is a “very important” one in the Agriculture Industry, and so, will be developed to a level that will make Dominica more competitive regionally.

Speaking at the launch of a Cassava project at the Fort Young Hotel on Wednesday, June 28th, 2017, Drigo told reporters that in moving forward with developing the subsector; standards in local cassava production must be improved considering the level of competition from other Caribbean countries.

“As we move forward, we have competition out there, there are other countries producing cassava. They are beating us, not in quality, but they are beating us on the standards as far as labeling and packaging is concerned. We have to improve on our standard here … ” he said.

Drigo is hopeful that the Ministry can collaborate with a “core group of farmers” that will be dedicated to the Cassava Subsector so as to have a constant flow of the produce.

“They (core farmers) will be getting all the technical support they need to include fertilizers and all, better facilities so that they can plant their cassava over a period of time, and so we will always have cassava to harvest because this is what they are doing as their business,” Drigo stated.

Drigo is taking things a step further with Cassava as plans are being put in place to produce cassava bread, a venture that, according to him, already has the necessary equipment in place.

“We must get into the cassava being part of the bread making business in Dominica. It is being done in Barbados, in Grenada, in Trinidad, where at least forty percent of the flour for the bread is cassava flour and we must introduce that into Dominica because Dominicans eat a lot of bread,” he said.

He also said that a facility for the farmers to produce the cassava on such a level has been upgraded through the efforts of the European Union and the Government of Dominica.

“We have upgraded the facility for the farmers. The European Union invested two hundred and fifty thousand dollars in establishing two cassava processing plants, the government of Dominica invested an additional fifty thousand dollars in assisting small plants in upgrading their facility,” Drigo remarked.

He projects that one day Dominicans will go into supermarkets and purchase bread that is fifty percent wheat flour and fifty percent cassava flour.

On Wednesday, the three-year Cassava project launched in Dominica. The project, which costs US$1.2-million will introduce new improved varieties of cassava into Dominica, Trinidad, and Suriname. It will link farmers, more specifically agro-processors, to new markets.

It is being funded by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).