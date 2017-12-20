DEXIA calls for crop insurance programDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 20th, 2017 at 9:13 AM
General Manager at DEXIA, Gregoire Thomas, has suggested a crop insurance program for farmers in light of the passage of Hurricane Maria and other recent natural disasters.
He said in recent times, since 2015, farmers have faced a number disasters and have had a difficult time in picking up the pieces and starting all over again.
“Government has always responded positively, providing assistance with getting farmers back on their feet in reasonable time,” he stated. “However, I believe now is an opportune time for us to broaden the partnership between insurance companies and governments to think seriously about crop insurance as we embark on the goal to build the first climate resilient country in the world.”
He was speaking at the launch of the Dominica Emergency Recovery Program on Tuesday.
Thomas noted that a crop insurance program constitutes an important element in reaching that goal and is critical to the food security system.
“It allows farmers to remain competitive and provides a guarantee that should their crop be affected by natural disasters, they will have the ability to stay in business and go on to plant for the next season,” he explained.
He stated that even DEXIA, with its own support program, is experiencing risks associated with natural disasters since farmers, through no fault of theirs, are not able to deliver on their commitments to supply.
“This situation is compounded when as a result of disasters like Hurricane Maria they have little or no means to reinvest in their crops,” Thomas added.
He remarked that DEXIA is prepared to embark on a pilot program to consider crop insurance, particularly with crops under its own production support program.
“So I believe we need to make that shift in terms of providing some kind of buffer, some kind of risk management measure that can assist our farmers,” Thomas stated.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
Great initiative…
We can all agree that the unpredictable nature of the agricultural industry is one of the major hindrances for prospective investors. Natural disasters, even more than diseases, can demolish acres of produce within short spaces of time.
If implemented effectively, a crop insurance program for farmers would surely mitigate the financial risk associated with agriculture and make the industry more attractive to investors.
I say GO FOR IT!
Crop insurance is practised throughout the world and it is not cheap. Now in a country that can be hit with unfavorable weather conditions 2 or 3 times a year this kind of insurance is very expensive. Why is everybody in Dominica incl. government, government agencies etc. talking just for the sake of talking and keep on stating the obvious. This is a prime example, lecturing the farmers but not telling them the price. I am certain that not one single farmer in DA could afford these premiums. They are operating with very small margins as it is but this additional overhead would most certainly mean that they are farming and it actually cost them money to do so. So all you government departments, agencies and Ministers stop stating the obvious on daily basis, infact stop talking all together and for a change DO something.
Paul rossnof their are farmers here that will make your bed with dollars so don’t disrespect us farmers.
Mr Gregoire,
Don’t you think that our farmers must diversify and have: (1) hurricane resistant crops,(2) live stock, and (3)some non hurricane resistant crops in green houses, so that during and after the hurricane season, they are not reliant on any one item for survival.
Poultry and live stock can be brought into buildings to ensure their survival during storms.
Root Crops are resilient to Hurricanes. Eg Dasheen, Carrots, Potatoes, Yams.
Green houses are expensive and may require a few farmers pooling resources to finance. But vegetables and some fruits can be harvested all year round in green houses.
Hurricane risk crops like Bananas, Grape Fruit, Coconuts, Mangoes, Breadfruit, These are the vulnerable crops which require insurance. I am sure it would be expensive.
A typical farm should have have a mixture of the above, to survive.
What is guaranteed, is that we will have more hurricanes in the future. We must plan for every eventuality.
Their are alot of farmers who diversify
What you have to do is find steady markets for farmers. When we bounce back by August next year there will be a glut in the local market as we farmers struggling to sell. DEXIA are a bunch of clowns that only surviving becuz of their govt monopoly on the sugar flour rice supply.
Go USA and get a market for yams, Tania and dasheen. They going and it’s for dasheen alone. Smh, go Trinidad, Bdos, Bahamas and hook us up with a market for plantains. These …… want to give farmers handouts so that they can take farmers produce to resell to local huskters. That’s their game plan and the govt paying them for that. It time to disband DEXIA, they never served their purpose as a marketing agency for local products. That’s your business, not smart… comments on insurance you know won’t get done unless farmers have to money to do it themselves.
I support this proposal 100%. They should include the fishermen.