General Manager at DEXIA, Gregoire Thomas, has suggested a crop insurance program for farmers in light of the passage of Hurricane Maria and other recent natural disasters.

He said in recent times, since 2015, farmers have faced a number disasters and have had a difficult time in picking up the pieces and starting all over again.

“Government has always responded positively, providing assistance with getting farmers back on their feet in reasonable time,” he stated. “However, I believe now is an opportune time for us to broaden the partnership between insurance companies and governments to think seriously about crop insurance as we embark on the goal to build the first climate resilient country in the world.”

He was speaking at the launch of the Dominica Emergency Recovery Program on Tuesday.

Thomas noted that a crop insurance program constitutes an important element in reaching that goal and is critical to the food security system.

“It allows farmers to remain competitive and provides a guarantee that should their crop be affected by natural disasters, they will have the ability to stay in business and go on to plant for the next season,” he explained.

He stated that even DEXIA, with its own support program, is experiencing risks associated with natural disasters since farmers, through no fault of theirs, are not able to deliver on their commitments to supply.

“This situation is compounded when as a result of disasters like Hurricane Maria they have little or no means to reinvest in their crops,” Thomas added.

He remarked that DEXIA is prepared to embark on a pilot program to consider crop insurance, particularly with crops under its own production support program.

“So I believe we need to make that shift in terms of providing some kind of buffer, some kind of risk management measure that can assist our farmers,” Thomas stated.