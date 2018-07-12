Director of Agriculture calls for unified approach to coconut industry developmentDominica News Online - Thursday, July 12th, 2018 at 1:02 PM
Director of Agriculture, Ricky Brumant has called for a unified approach to ensure that the coconut industry is developed in Dominica.
He was addressing a one-day Entomological Risk Management workshop for small coconut producers and other producers held at the Newtown Primary School on Wednesday.
“So we need that collective action, that unity that we will require to ensure that coconut is developed,” he said. “We are looking forward to pushing coconuts as a local industry, engaging all the stakeholders to ensure that at the end of the day we win the game. We need, like we say, all hands onboard to push on that sector.”
According to Brumant, “we are at a point where we are in the ashes with coconut” but is confident that the industry will rise again.
“And so from the ashes, we will rise and build the coconut industry that will be better than what it was before.”
Brumant mentioned that the coconut industry is a million-dollar one and “we must pay some significance to that.”
“In the ministry, it is a priority crop for us, we have it certainly as one of the important development areas in agriculture to push forward on,” he stated.
Brumant described coconuts as a crop that is used locally but the idea that it can be exported as a water nut as well as a dry nut is very important to Dominica.
He pointed out that the idea of mitigation against pest is very vital for Dominica.
“The idea of mitigation looking at pests and diseases in coconuts is of course of concern, and so we have to work out the challenges,” he noted.
He said that in terms of an approach, the ministry will select a particular person to deal with that issue as well as a team of people to give support to that person.
“That is where we are going and we are looking at every crop like that,” Brumant explained.
I have been listening to these people talk about coconuts for years but yet nothing. I always say government is the biggest land owner here in Dominica. why doesnt government designate a portion of agricultural land, lets say 5 or 10 acres specifically for coconuts. Had they planted 4,5,6 years ago we may be in a much much better position. Coconut oil is huge business, whether virgin or otherwise, coconut buttter, and other coconut products. We are always the best talk shop in the Caribbean, but the worst when it comes to taking action. Ricky Brumant i am not surprised, you are another talker. I expect nothing from you guys.
My boy you there for how much years and that’s all you have to say offer? Did it take you decades to come up with that likkle idea…? What r we paying these guys for
Ricky can you tell me how much revenue you have generated from the practice of agriculture within last 20 years. Where have you been. I have been trying for years to get stats on coconut production and crop population for a particular business venture but to no avail. You guys are a sprry bunch and waste of time.
It take him 20 years of eating tax payers money to think of that one small thing… In de next 20 years he’ll tell us about we need to revitalize our banana industry LABORATTSSSS
Better late than never. God help Dominica!