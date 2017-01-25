Agricultural Minister Johnson Drigo has stated that Dominica plans to resume banana exports to the United Kingdom this year.

The Minister said that meetings are being held to facilitate the progress of the banana exports project.

“Well we ae rapidly establishing the banana unit,” Drigo said. “There are meetings going on across the island. Meeting farmers who are targeted to produce for the export market.”

According to him, the targeted farmers will receive all the support that they need.

“As we speak, farmers can now purchase their oils at a reduced price,” he said, referring to oils to combat the dreaded Black Sigatoka disease.

The price reduction is effective at the Farmers Services centres at La Plaine, Castle Bruce, Marigot, Portsmouth and Roseau.

According to Drigo as of this week, fertilizer will be sold to farmers at a reduced price of $35 per bag.

Drigo said that all of this is aimed at assisting the farmers in the rehabilitation of their farms.

“We are moving on,” he remarked.

The export of bananas to the United Kingdom has been at a standstill for about four years as a result of Black Sigatoka.