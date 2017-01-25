Dominica to resume banana exports to UK Drigo saysDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 at 9:20 AM
Agricultural Minister Johnson Drigo has stated that Dominica plans to resume banana exports to the United Kingdom this year.
The Minister said that meetings are being held to facilitate the progress of the banana exports project.
“Well we ae rapidly establishing the banana unit,” Drigo said. “There are meetings going on across the island. Meeting farmers who are targeted to produce for the export market.”
According to him, the targeted farmers will receive all the support that they need.
“As we speak, farmers can now purchase their oils at a reduced price,” he said, referring to oils to combat the dreaded Black Sigatoka disease.
The price reduction is effective at the Farmers Services centres at La Plaine, Castle Bruce, Marigot, Portsmouth and Roseau.
According to Drigo as of this week, fertilizer will be sold to farmers at a reduced price of $35 per bag.
Drigo said that all of this is aimed at assisting the farmers in the rehabilitation of their farms.
“We are moving on,” he remarked.
The export of bananas to the United Kingdom has been at a standstill for about four years as a result of Black Sigatoka.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
awa wi. a few weeks ago someone asked the for banana to export to the caribbean and he say it have a shortage. so where de bananas comin out. i jus talk to a farmer last week and he told me he put cutlass and cow in his fig.
what is the target for export ? how many tonnes ? how often ? mr. drigo .
I am glad that the doors to export bananas are still opened but where the bananas nah? I look at the country especially in the rural area and bananas are scarce. The little that is still available seeing miseh. So where are the bananas going to come from so we can sell to the UK?
That minister realy mad, you can plant bananas tree in your room now and sikatoka will destroy it.
That is a good approach however you have to get rid of the disease
Anything that can bring additional revenue to the people and island is always welcomed.
Good luck mr. Drigo but this I would say that is a remote pipedream. one Kg. of loose bananas can be had in U.K. supermarkets for £068/kg. That is equivalent to E.C.$.1.05/lb. Yet our own bananas, of inferior quality retail in our local supermarkets for E.C.1.55/lb. How can we possibly compete on the U.K. market. The truth is that bananas cost less in the U.K. then here in Dominica. I’m not a mathematician but something does not add up.
banana die
Drigo, you again? Why don’t you just locate your office to the Roseau Public Cemetery? Gizzzzzz!
All we have to do is be positive and work towards a better Dominica. We all can’t be leaders, lets make this a reality and support it.