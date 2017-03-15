Farmers benefit from UWP initiativeDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 15th, 2017 at 12:45 PM
When the opportunity came to sell to the Martinique market in December 2016, the party took it and over 21 different types of produce were shipped including yams, tania, ginger, turmeric, seasoning pepper, pumpkin, dasheen, toloma, farine, spice, christophine, grapefruits among others.
UWP Senator, Dr. Thomson Fontaine said that farmers across the island have benefited from that initiative and so far seven shipments of produce have already been made and his team is currently working on its eighth.
“In December of last year we got an opportunity to sell fresh produce into the Martinique market,” he told DNO on Wednesday. “That is an initiative of the United Workers Party. You would recall that in the last election we promised that we would revitalize the agriculture sector. We did not win the elections, but we figured we could attempt to do whatever we can in the circumstances.”
He said over the past two months over 30 tons of produce were shipped to Martinique putting about $150,000 directly in the hands of farmers.
Fontaine stated that the produce is being shipped twice a month based on the availability of the vessel being used called ‘The Henlee’.
He said the party is hoping in the next couple of months to begin exporting to the Barbados market.
24 Comments
This is good, but the UWP should not give the impression that they alone were responsible. All that has happened is that members of the UWP has got involved in shipping produce to Martinique an activity that Dominicans were already involved in. Dominica also is already shipping produce to Barbados. This is not not a UWP initiative.
These guys cannot be real. You opened the Martinique market for fresh produce? And in 2016? This market has had historical trading relationship with Dominica for years. Going back before 2016, to be more exact in 2014 Dominica’s export trade with Martinique in fresh produce was $ 747, 623.25. Yams alone amounted to $315, 514.36. We really need to stop these political gimmicks and get facts strait! This fake news needs to stop!
so if in two months they made like 150,000 . dont you think in a year they would make a higher amount than the 747,623.25. So i think instead of crying down them i think u should welcome it at least is a growth . We should stop this negative , political feelings we have and look towards any thing which increases people’s income. That’s why we will have a one of the lowest GDP in the world . Is people like you and the rest , who cry down everything someone tries to increase people way of living . I not for blue or red or even black . I for DOMINICA and growth as a country .
Great job Thompson. Thanks for putting money in the hands of our hard working brothers and sisters. That is the kind of money we need going around. Monies earned from the sweat of our brows!
This is what I’m talking about. Providing services and in this case cold hard cash to individuals without government intervention or hand outs. No fan fare, just simple old-fashioned results. Keep up the good work.
This looks promising and I am happy to see that even while being out of power that the UWP is still trying to keep promises that are possible to be kept. I hope that the wealth is spread among the famers country wide and not concentrated in areas that supports the UWP. I hope to see further growth.
