The Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has kept a promise it made during the last general election to seek ways in revitalizing the agricultural sector in Dominica.Martinique market in December 2016 where over 21 different types of produce were shipped including yams, tania, ginger, turmeric, seasoning pepper, pumpkin, dasheen, toloma, farine, spice, christophine, grapefruits among others.

When the opportunity came to sell to the Martinique market in December 2016, the party took it and over 21 different types of produce were shipped including yams, tania, ginger, turmeric, seasoning pepper, pumpkin, dasheen, toloma, farine, spice, christophine, grapefruits among others.

UWP Senator, Dr. Thomson Fontaine said that farmers across the island have benefited from that initiative and so far seven shipments of produce have already been made and his team is currently working on its eighth.

“In December of last year we got an opportunity to sell fresh produce into the Martinique market,” he told DNO on Wednesday. “That is an initiative of the United Workers Party. You would recall that in the last election we promised that we would revitalize the agriculture sector. We did not win the elections, but we figured we could attempt to do whatever we can in the circumstances.”

He said over the past two months over 30 tons of produce were shipped to Martinique putting about $150,000 directly in the hands of farmers.

Fontaine stated that the produce is being shipped twice a month based on the availability of the vessel being used called ‘The Henlee’.

He said the party is hoping in the next couple of months to begin exporting to the Barbados market.

See some more produce below.