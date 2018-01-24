The Ministry of Agriculture, in collaboration with the AID Bank, has begun distributing checks to farmers and fisherfolks who were affected by the passage of Hurricane Maria.

This is being done under an Agricultural Emergency Response Grant funded by the World Bank to the tune of EC$18,817,400.

Those eligible in the north and west will begin receiving checks today, January 24, 2018.

In the north, checks will be distributed at the ministry’s regional office located at the One Mile Agricultural Station.

Those in the west will receive checks at the St. Joseph Community Centre.

See full table below.

Some 3,932 qualified farmers are expected to benefit from the facility.

Nine hundred commercial farmers will receive EC$10,000 each and 3,032 small commercial beneficiaries will receive EC$3,000.

Agriculture Minister, Johnson Drigo, described the grant as a “short-term mobilization response to the negative impact of Hurricane Maria to the farming community.”

“Farmers and fishers may have a ready source of funds to be used for the restoration of crops and livestock production and fishing operation,” he said.

He said the program will buffer “short-term loss of income” suffered by farmers and fishers.