General Manager of the Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA), Gregoire Thomas has said that getting enough agricultural products for export is a challenge for the company.

Speaking at a handing over ceremony of Stackable Field Crates to farmers last Friday, he said there is a need for deeper collaboration with agriculture to get more products for export.

“We would like to see deeper collaboration with agriculture so that we can get more of the produce available for export,” he said. “As we speak we still have a challenge getting sufficient volumes of produce.”

Thomas continued, “Not too long ago we were at Portsmouth and the exporters were telling us they cannot find sufficient produce for export.”

“We ourselves we have a challenge because we have notices on the radio and this morning I think I also saw notices by at least one supermarket saying that they are looking for produce,” he added.

Thomas revealed that DEXIA has processes and exported in excess of $450,000 worth of produce, “and there is a potential to double that.”

“We can do much more than what we are doing presently,” he stated.

He said over the past two years or more, DEXIA has encouraged the production of dasheen, hot peppers and plantains and is a model that the company need to emulate in the other sectors for the other crops.

“Because for one thing, we have not had much of a challenge in terms of supply of dasheen, because what we have done, we have done it consistently by establishing at least eight acres of dasheen every month,” he explained. “So by the time harvest time comes we know where we can source our dasheen for exports.”

He said that is what the company would like to see for other crops.

Thomas mentioned also that the donation of Field Crates will all complement what the company wants to do in terms of the post-harvest infrastructure.