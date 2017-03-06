Getting sufficient agricultural produce for export a challenge says DEXIA bossDominica News Online - Monday, March 6th, 2017 at 10:15 AM
General Manager of the Dominica Export Import Agency (DEXIA), Gregoire Thomas has said that getting enough agricultural products for export is a challenge for the company.
Speaking at a handing over ceremony of Stackable Field Crates to farmers last Friday, he said there is a need for deeper collaboration with agriculture to get more products for export.
“We would like to see deeper collaboration with agriculture so that we can get more of the produce available for export,” he said. “As we speak we still have a challenge getting sufficient volumes of produce.”
Thomas continued, “Not too long ago we were at Portsmouth and the exporters were telling us they cannot find sufficient produce for export.”
“We ourselves we have a challenge because we have notices on the radio and this morning I think I also saw notices by at least one supermarket saying that they are looking for produce,” he added.
Thomas revealed that DEXIA has processes and exported in excess of $450,000 worth of produce, “and there is a potential to double that.”
“We can do much more than what we are doing presently,” he stated.
He said over the past two years or more, DEXIA has encouraged the production of dasheen, hot peppers and plantains and is a model that the company need to emulate in the other sectors for the other crops.
“Because for one thing, we have not had much of a challenge in terms of supply of dasheen, because what we have done, we have done it consistently by establishing at least eight acres of dasheen every month,” he explained. “So by the time harvest time comes we know where we can source our dasheen for exports.”
He said that is what the company would like to see for other crops.
Thomas mentioned also that the donation of Field Crates will all complement what the company wants to do in terms of the post-harvest infrastructure.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
4 Comments
I thought they said agriculture is doing well hmmmm.
Agriculture is the most important industry. The more we produce the less we import. We should aim not only to be self-sufficient but to produce surpluses for export. If the right structures are put in place, this can be achieved. Farmers need to be subsidized with fencing, fertilizers, seeds and seedlings, equipment and tools. The more self-sufficient we become the more prosperous the country. Let’s all support and recognize our dedicated farmers.
No surprise..The DLP gang has destroyed all the productive sectors of the economy..””Beg me and vote for me. “WICKED RULERS””!
So how is Drigo going to fill these crates then?