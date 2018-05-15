Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said his government plans to put tremendous attention on the science involved in causing white potatoes to be grown year round.

He made that statement during a recently held press conference.

“The Minister mentioned about the white potatoes and it is something that the government is going to put tremendous attention to and to look at the science involve in causing these potatoes to be grown year round because now we have it as a seasonal crop,” he said.

According to Skerrit the government has done similar interventions in the cultivation of yams.

“Yams used to be seasonal and with new technology and science it is now a year-round crop,” Skerrit said. “But the important thing about the white potatoes that I have seen in Bellevue Chopin and Giraudel, and in the heights of Calibishie is that it is potentially a great opportunity to employ women in agriculture.”

Skerrit mentioned that he have asked the Minister for Agriculture to identify 50 women in Dominica who will be empowered to plant white potatoes. This, he said can be done near their homes.

“This can be, as I have seen in Bellevue Chopin, planted in the yards of their families, right at their homes,” he stated. “They don’t have to go far in the mountains to plant it. They could stay home, take care of their children, cook their children lunch and dinner and work on the farm at the same time.”