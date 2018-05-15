Gov’t to place “tremendous attention” on white potato cultivationDominica News Online - Tuesday, May 15th, 2018 at 2:53 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said his government plans to put tremendous attention on the science involved in causing white potatoes to be grown year round.
He made that statement during a recently held press conference.
“The Minister mentioned about the white potatoes and it is something that the government is going to put tremendous attention to and to look at the science involve in causing these potatoes to be grown year round because now we have it as a seasonal crop,” he said.
According to Skerrit the government has done similar interventions in the cultivation of yams.
“Yams used to be seasonal and with new technology and science it is now a year-round crop,” Skerrit said. “But the important thing about the white potatoes that I have seen in Bellevue Chopin and Giraudel, and in the heights of Calibishie is that it is potentially a great opportunity to employ women in agriculture.”
Skerrit mentioned that he have asked the Minister for Agriculture to identify 50 women in Dominica who will be empowered to plant white potatoes. This, he said can be done near their homes.
“This can be, as I have seen in Bellevue Chopin, planted in the yards of their families, right at their homes,” he stated. “They don’t have to go far in the mountains to plant it. They could stay home, take care of their children, cook their children lunch and dinner and work on the farm at the same time.”
4 Comments
Does he have a market in place? Portatoes are very high in starch and since so many people are diabetics, persons have been advised to eat potatoes modesty so that’s an issue before we start. White portatoes can be grown anywhere in the Caribbean and the world so Skerrit’s vision makes no sense. In the US you getting a 5lb bag of red or white potatoes for $.98 cents so who he going to ship his potato science to? Pawol zort sa
Chupes, Man the ONLY honorable thing you can do is give the people electoral reform
Ater 18 year with 18 ministers, you got nothing to show for it, yet the country’s debt is in the billions
Skerrit, you have FAILED Dominica and FAIL MISERABLE
White potatoes alone!! what about chicken and meats!!
Look it, Skerrit an expert in white potatoes now! That man makes me laugh… As far as I’m concerned PM, you are a Jack of all trades and a master of none.