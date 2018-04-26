The Minister of Agriculture through the Plant Protection and Quarantine Unit has sourced 9,000 insects to act as a natural enemy to the Citrus Greening Disease.

These insects, which arrived on the island via FEDEX, will form efforts to combat the disease which is found in several parts of the island.

“The Asian Citrus Psyllid is a pest that vectors a disease called Citrus Greening Disease,” Acting Head of Plant Protection and Quarantine Unit, Nelson Laville, explained on GIS News. “That disease was discovered in Dominica a few years back and once we found out that the disease was vectored, we started off our management programme of managing the vector which would then influence the reduction of the spread of the disease, or the impact of the disease.”

He continued, “So since Hurricane Maria, we noticed that there was an increase in the population of the vector which meant that there was an imbalance caused by the Hurricane which affected the natural enemies, which kept the population of the pest at a low population.”

Retrieving the insects was made possible through a collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture and the University of Florida.

Citrus Greening is one of the most serious citrus plant diseases in the world.