Ministry of Agriculture refutes claims farmers left out of grant programDominica News Online - Thursday, March 1st, 2018 at 1:40 PM
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Dr. Reginald Thomas has refuted claims that the ministry deliberately left out farmers from a grant program funded by the World Bank.
He spoke at a handing over ceremony of equipment to farmers on Wednesday, stating that the matter was a “misconception.”
“I would like to correct that misconception, it is being propagated through the media that people names were crossed out,” he stated. “Some people were inevitably left out, the reasons we will have to find out.”
In January, it was announced that 3,932 qualified farmers who were affected by Hurricane Maria would benefit from an Agricultural Emergency Response Grant funded by the World Bank to the tune of EC$18,817,400.
However, concerns were raised by many, including the opposition United Workers Party, over the way the of the grant was distributed and it was said that many farmers were left.
Dr. Thomas said that the information which was required from the farmers was put through a database.
“Some people got left out and we recognize that there would have been mistakes, so we have made contingencies for that, one through the complete mechanism but also resources that would cover where mistakes would have happened,” he said.
He stated that the ministry is aware that individuals were left out but their complaints will be addressed and upon the provision of the necessary information, a decision will be made to offer assistance.
Dr. Thomas revealed that the ministry is currently assisting only the commercial farmers.
“We have been working hard to try to ensure that all the cheques that have been printed … all the commercial farmers that were in that group that we deal with them,” he said.
Meantime, Dr. Thomas said that the ministry is addressing challenges that occurred during the distribution of the cheques to the farmers.
“As we speak we have a number of challenges with the distribution, things like people names spelled incorrectly, so we are trying to address some of the administrative changes that are on these cheques so as to facilitate again the distribution,” he stated.
He noted that during the distribution a complaint mechanism was established to allow for individuals who may think or believe that they deserved more.
“We are also addressing these complaints we have received … and we are trying to decipher them. We have an independent committee set up that will look at the respective complaints,” he said.
About 2 weeks ago Mr James (former PM) and pal Rep. For Salisbury,these 2 gentlemen voiced their
concern about the same matter on the hot seat with Mat.I called and remind them there was a little hurricane while in office,and I know people who don’t know how to put a melon seed in the soil yet received money and even had fertilizer selling,but not a cent was given to me and not an ounce of fertilizer.Before any one write.”It a mistake” which I don’t believe.let me say, I was the first farmer who started growing vegetables on the Grand Savannah at Salisbury in 1974.Every one came after me,people gave me the nickname tomato man.So I was no way side vegetable farmer.Now I believe the UWP victimized us because my wife contested the 1995 election on a DFP ticket.
Any way God promised to take care of His own,and He has given us more than enough…Praise HIS holy name…amen
But wait a second, Dominica has 4,000 qualified farmers!!!! what constitutes a qualified farmer? Is it determined based on how much land he owns, how much of it is used for farming or his output as a farmer? How many of the qualified farmers are commercial farmers? Shouldn’t the government have a list of containing the names of each farmer, the location of their land and even how much and what they produce each year. If we had that before Maria wouldn’t it be easier to know which farmers most urgently needed help and the Government would be able to justify the people they helped based on facts and numbers. Why cant Dominica do better
It appears poorDr.Thomas is left carrying the can and I am confused also. What happened to Harold Guiste, who was the P.S. as late as November last year. Then I heard on the grapevine that apparently he was replaced by Kervin Stephenson, without explanation and now it is Dr. Stevenson facing irate farmers an members of the public when I had expected this matter to be addressed by the Minister himself. What happened to Harold Guiste and then young Kervin? And why did Dr. Thomas say that inevitable some farmers were left off the list? What is soi inevitable about it?Am I the only Dominican left in the dark with a lot of unanswered questions?
Dr T is is very sad, but I will still give you the benefit of the doubt and say you do not know. I know I farmer in Castle Bruce that everyone knows even Jono and his lost everything and he has not received a penny. Doc please investigate and go back to base, it is all there to see.
This foolishness there. Man oh man the world is watching and its sad because when these minsters run with them pockets full and something else happen the world will not be so generous.
I think there is a problem with the distribution process of these funds. If EC $18,817.400 was given to 3932 farmers, then the average farmer should receive about EC$4600. When certain farmers are receiving an average of EC$10,000, then lots of farmers will be left out.
Make it so that you need a bank account to receive compensation. The government should stop issuing live checks. I know it is Dominica, but it can be done, just more effective.
He would say that, wouldn’t he?
If these farmers paid taxes, it would be very easy to determine who is a farmer and who is not.
There we go, just listen to that lying rat Thomas. Did I expect anything else, no not really.
Thomas the regime your involved in,dont you all worry time will tell my friends.
He did, Dominicans knows that people from Salisbury are strictly farmers, many people who put their names on the list did not get anything, and the people who did not get was the people who they knows are not Laborites. this is a shame, in every country in the world where election are being held has two parties. Everyone has who they sides, wake up, it is time to put politics aside and dish out the money that was given for the FARMERS, it is not money for LABORITES.