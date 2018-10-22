Third class chicken, pork dumped on Dominica says AustrieDominica News Online - Monday, October 22nd, 2018 at 9:46 AM
Agriculture Minister, Reginald Austrie, has said that chicken and pork imported into Dominica from the United States is third class and is basically being dumped on the island.
Addressing farmers at Market Day With A Difference in Portsmouth on the weekend, he said Dominica can produce its own meat because of an abattoir, which is located in Layou Park.
“I want to say to you that the chicken and the pork that we receive from the United States or from wherever it comes, is third class chicken, it’s second grade chicken, is chicken they are basically dumping on us because they take the best part of the chicken for their self and their people and they send to us $6-million worth of third, second, fourth grade chicken,” he stated.
He said Dominica has the potential for producing its own meats.
“We have an abattoir in this country and you have an opportunity to produce all the chicken we can produce for ourselves,” Austrie, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, told the farmers.
He said the government will improve on the abattoir in order to produce chicken and pork.
“So there is an opportunity for you as small livestock farmers and livestock producers to take advantage of the opportunities being presented by the government, one, that we can feed ourselves and, two, we can take charge of the export market,” Austrie stated.
