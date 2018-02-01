The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) is proposing “short-term” measures it is urging the government to implement, measures the party says will help boost restoration of the Hurricane Maria ravaged agricultural sector.

The proposed measures speak to “a package of inputs to include appropriate grades of fertilizer pesticides, assistance with farm labour through the National Employment programme, {and} a monthly subsistence allowance of one thousand and five hundred to commercial and non-commercial operators for a period of six months”.

Reactivation of an insurance scheme for agricultural products, encouraging young people to engage in agricultural productivity, and making agriculture a high priority subject in primary, secondary and tertiary education programmes are included in the recommendations being made by the country’s opposition leader and UWP leader, Lennox Linton, while also identifying, developing, and encouraging the use of appropriate technology in the agricultural production process are among other proposals being put forward.

The Dominica government through the Ministry of Agriculture is distributing some $18-million to an estimated four thousand farmers around the country as part of an initiative to revive the agriculture sector post-Maria.

However, Linton in a media statement alleges that “the current World Bank-funded social protection and/or farm rehabilitation assistance programme is designed to facilitate manipulation by ruling party politicians intent on abusing it to secure votes”.

He advises that prompt action is required to effect a robust development programme for the financing, production and marketing of agricultural commodities.

Several other recommendations are articulated in UWP Leader Linton’s media statement on the agricultural sector.

See full UWP statement below.

