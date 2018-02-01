UWP proposes measures for shaking off Maria-imposed shackles on the Agricultural SectorDominica News Online - Thursday, February 1st, 2018 at 1:09 PM
The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) is proposing “short-term” measures it is urging the government to implement, measures the party says will help boost restoration of the Hurricane Maria ravaged agricultural sector.
The proposed measures speak to “a package of inputs to include appropriate grades of fertilizer pesticides, assistance with farm labour through the National Employment programme, {and} a monthly subsistence allowance of one thousand and five hundred to commercial and non-commercial operators for a period of six months”.
Reactivation of an insurance scheme for agricultural products, encouraging young people to engage in agricultural productivity, and making agriculture a high priority subject in primary, secondary and tertiary education programmes are included in the recommendations being made by the country’s opposition leader and UWP leader, Lennox Linton, while also identifying, developing, and encouraging the use of appropriate technology in the agricultural production process are among other proposals being put forward.
The Dominica government through the Ministry of Agriculture is distributing some $18-million to an estimated four thousand farmers around the country as part of an initiative to revive the agriculture sector post-Maria.
However, Linton in a media statement alleges that “the current World Bank-funded social protection and/or farm rehabilitation assistance programme is designed to facilitate manipulation by ruling party politicians intent on abusing it to secure votes”.
He advises that prompt action is required to effect a robust development programme for the financing, production and marketing of agricultural commodities.
Several other recommendations are articulated in UWP Leader Linton’s media statement on the agricultural sector.
See full UWP statement below.
3 Comments
Agriculture and agro-processing should be pursued vigorously. Dominica is blessed with fertile soil and water. The country’s food bill is too large. Dominicans should grow most of what they consume. The excess should be exported regionally and possibly internationally. This would improve food security, and provide much needed employment opportunities. We are mere consumers of products, we hardly produce, create or manufacture anything. It is my conviction that our resiliency , success and our future would be heavily dependent on agriculture and agro-processing. Let’s all get serious about it. No more political gimmick.
Not taking political sides, I too think the govt needs all the help it can grab with agriculture. The UWP were strong on agriculture given they had no money when they were there , but had James who was an expert in that field. I would look for partisan tendencies in their proposal but much of it sounds like genuine ideas that can be advanced. The Drigo guy needs help because this is huge, serious and Bigger than he is capable of. They should welcome these ideas, put party aside. The money from World Bank directly to farmers or wanna-be farmers is great needed initiative, however, go beyond throwing money at it and have proper strategy in place. I don’the care who wins next election, this situation is huge!
It’s good that he is posting ideas, I fully support this. Hence I will, as an educated farmer, give some constructive criticism.
There are 5 core problems facing farmers have to be addressed before any success can be had, and from the posting, none were listed. Fertizlers and inputs are not problems- they are readily available from local businesses on island. To mention that farmers need inputs is insulting and serve to keep us dependent.
The 5 core problems we farmers face are:
Market for produce- there is always hearsay about demand, but when there is supply we can’t sell. Get us steady markets and we buy our own inputs. Y do we need $500 worth of inputs then harvest time have $50,000 worth of crop waste? It’s the reality.
Planting material- u wanna start a farm? Good! Go get 300+ banana, lime, coconut, avocado, plantain, Tania, yam, or any amount of Plant that u can make money on a 1st harvest. You just can’t. And if we really wanna make $$$ then we should start in the…