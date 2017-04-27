Young entrepreneur writes agribusiness ‘success book’Dominica News Online - Thursday, April 27th, 2017 at 12:25 PM
Young entrepreneur, Callister Sango has completed her first book, The AgriFesto, which, according to her, is an agribusiness success manual.
The book contains tips and solutions that are guaranteed to help farmers, agro-processors, seedling propagators, herbalists, florists, fisher folk and other individuals actively involved in agribusiness to reach more customers, get more sales and make more money.
The book, in its simplicity, can be read by persons as young as 13 years who desire to succeed in agribusiness.
The book seeks to place emphasis on advertising, branding and marketing, but also comprises of chapters discussing the importance of weighing agricultural products, effective communication, pricing and so on.
The AgriFesto seeks to fulfill the same mission as AgriVertise – to help to revive agriculture again in Dominica.
“Therefore, I am giving $10 of every book pre-ordered via www.agrivertise.com back to the country for this purpose,” Sango said.
Despite graduating from college, with an associate degree in General Agriculture, Callister stated that the book was written after listening to the people, speaking to the people and now writing for the people during a three-year period of practical research.
The book will be available at the end of May or can be pre-ordered HERE
4 Comments
Great to hear of this success story in Agriculture. What is interesting is that we have a very young person creating enthusiasm in a traditional sector utilizing ICT and then adequately documenting her experience.
ITU with FAO and other partners will soon be hosting an E-Agriculture Forum in Guyana (September). I would want to get in touch with her company so she can be at that forum. Congrats to Her.
Congratulations…continue…your good work!
Go callo
The Agri Festo manual for $19.99 I Wil buy it as soon as I get home , and that I am happy to know there are other books on the site for sale thanks for a job well done. Entrepreneurship , innovation, vision , thinking and doing is the way to build any country, congratulations Madame . In the African tradition of saying thank you in swahili , Asante.