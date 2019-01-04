Alcohol and drug abuse, a health and economic burden in Dominica says DarrouxDominica News Online - Friday, January 4th, 2019 at 8:07 AM
Health minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, is concerned that the abuse of alcohol and drugs has become a health and economic burden in Dominica.
Dr. Darroux was delivering an address for Drug Awareness Month 2019, which is being observed throughout January under the theme, “Youth, let’s talk about alcohol and other drugs – a conversation that should change your life.”
“According to the world health organization, approximately 3.4 million people die every year from harmful use of alcohol leading to many diseases such as liver, mouth and throat cancer, alcohol syndrome and other alcohol use disorders,” Darroux stated. “Alcohol use is intimately associated to 22% of all suicides, 22% of interpersonal violence and 15% of traffic Injury.”
He pointed out that a review of data on alcohol consumption in Dominica shows that in 2016, it was estimated that the nation’s average drinking population consumed 8.2 liters of alcohol per year and 34.9 percent of males and 7.8 percent of females are considered heavy episodic drinkers.
“This means that these persons drink at least 60 grams or more of pure alcohol on at least one occasion over the course of thirty days. Over the past year, it has become evident [that] alcohol and other drugs have become a health, social and economic burden not only to the abuser, but the family and the wider society,” he stated.
The Health minister admonished Dominicans that “as a nation we need to look at the destructive behavior that is overpowering our nation, begin a serious conversation and take action to reverse the action of alcohol and other drug abuse on our vulnerable population, especially our youth, remembering that they are our future.”
He said the Ministry of Health and Social Services will continue its drive to educate and empower individuals on the uses of drugs.
“However, as a nation we should be mindful and remember that it is also our collective and individual responsibility to curb the trend of alcohol consumption and the use of other drugs among the population, especially our youth,” Darroux advised.
Activities planned for Drug Awareness Month include two awareness walks and rallies in Portsmouth and Roseau to be held in collaboration with the Youth Division, a grand exhibition at the public library, which will feature the work of several departments and two “don’t drink and drive” campaigns, one at Pont Cassé and the other in Roseau.
