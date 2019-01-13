Alleged Antiguan killer captured; was never in DominicaDominica News Online - Sunday, January 13th, 2019 at 5:13 PM
After over three months of being on the run, the police in Antigua have succeeded in apprehending alleged killer Calvin “Burga” James.
It was believed that the man might have escaped to neighboring islands including Dominica, Martinique and St Lucia.
In fact, bulletins were issued in all of those countries.
But the police in Antigua say, based on information they received, an operation was mounted in Hermitage Bay on the twin island state and the suspect was captured at around 12:30 AM Sunday morning.
He had one firearm and a knife in his possession.
The police say they would not have been able to capture the alleged killer without the public’s assistance.
On Friday October 5, 2018, 53-year-old James reportedly killed his niece, Tahisha Thomas, and her sister-in-law, Sanchezca Charles. He also shot his nephew, Laurence James, in the face.
2 Comments
Kudos to the Antigua police and the public for getting this monster off the streets. I tell you what you guys did great cause if was in the US or some other place the doctor would be taking out bullets from his dead body. Police would turn him into a strainer. Thats commendable. Let the courts do its work.