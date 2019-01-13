After over three months of being on the run, the police in Antigua have succeeded in apprehending alleged killer Calvin “Burga” James.

It was believed that the man might have escaped to neighboring islands including Dominica, Martinique and St Lucia.

In fact, bulletins were issued in all of those countries.

But the police in Antigua say, based on information they received, an operation was mounted in Hermitage Bay on the twin island state and the suspect was captured at around 12:30 AM Sunday morning.

He had one firearm and a knife in his possession.

The police say they would not have been able to capture the alleged killer without the public’s assistance.

On Friday October 5, 2018, 53-year-old James reportedly killed his niece, Tahisha Thomas, and her sister-in-law, Sanchezca Charles. He also shot his nephew, Laurence James, in the face.