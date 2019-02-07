Newly appointed non-resident ambassador of Dominica to Venezuela, Ambrose George, is hoping that the political crisis which has engulfed the Spanish-speaking country will be resolved in a peaceful and amicable manner.

George’s appointment came at a time when embattled Venezuelan president, Nicholas Maduro, is becoming increasingly isolated and is being recognized by only a handful but powerful group of nations while the United States, the EU, Canada, and others countries have thrown their support behind self-appointed interim president Juan Guaido.

Speaking to Kairi FM, George said he hopes that all parties in the crisis will come to the table and deal with the situation in a very amicable and peaceful way.

“One has to respect the sovereignty of a nation; one has to respect the rights of the people to self determination,” he said.

One of the major sticking points in the Venezuela crisis is the re-election of Maduro to a second term as president. The poll, which took place in May 2018, was internationally criticized as illegitimate since it was marred by an opposition boycott and vote-rigging claims.

But according to George, the election was held “democratically.”

“And therefore, there is legitimacy in the government and the people of the country,” he noted. “So I sense the common sense will prevail and we will see a peaceful resolution. I cannot see it will happen tomorrow or next year, as the case may be but I am of the view that the situation given as it is being put forward and I believe strongly that it can be resolved.”

George also said that his appointment is a sign of the good relationship between Dominica and Venezuela.

“It’s going to be a continuation of mutual cooperation between our two countries,” he stated. “It’s going to be one where we respect each other’s sovereignty, it’s going to be one where we in fact believe in self determination and therefore, I can only envisage our relationship growing from strength to strength.”