Ambrose George is Dominica’s new ambassador to VenezuelaDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 6th, 2019 at 12:09 PM
Former cabinet minister in the current DLP administration, Ambrose George, has been appointed as Dominica’s ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.
George was among six ambassadors who, on the 31st of January, presented their credentials to Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro.
George succeeds Dr. Philbert Aaron who announced in March, 2017 that he was not renewing his contract as Dominica’s ambassador to Venezuela.
Maduro also received the Credentials of the ambassadors of the Republic of Suriname, the Republic of Mozambique, the Republic of Benin, the Republic of Zambia and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.
