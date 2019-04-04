Amendments to police act to be taken to parliament

Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore said amendments to the Police Act for a new health insurance for police officers, will be taken to parliament.
He said a meeting was held on March 21 where the Police Welfare Association accepted the proposed amendment.
“It must be emphasized that the intention to ensure proper medical insurance coverage for police officers of the common wealth of Dominica, realizing the seriousness of this issue and recognizing the need to bring closure to this issue as quickly as possible,” he said.
“Of importance is the meeting held on march 21st 2019 at the police headquarters conference room where a draft of the amendment was presented to the Police Welfare Association,” Blackmoore stated. “It is important to note that the Police Welfare Association accepted the proposed amendment and communicated the agreement to the government through the permanent security of the ministry of justice on the 22nd of march 2019.”
He a committee, chaired by the Secretary to the Cabinet was appointed to make amendments to the act. It included the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Immigration and National Security, the Financial Secretary, Attorney General, the Chief Personal Officer and the Chief Parliamentary Counsel.
He said the Government of Dominica is mandated by law to provide medical coverage for police officers and remains committed to ensuring the best possible health and life insurance coverage for police officers.
Blackmoore mentioned that in keeping with this commitment, in 1997, the government at the time sought to amend section 10 of the Police Act, Chapter 1401, to implement a group health and life insurance scheme for police officers but this had a negative effect by restricting the Government of Dominica to a particular insurance company which in the long run, did not serve its intended purpose.
“The new amendment seeks to reinforce government’s commitment to provide medical coverage for police officers and their dependents. The government of Dominica remains committed to pushing this matter forward and pledges to take this matter before parliament at a next sitting.” Blackmoore stated.
5 Comments
Blackmoore has lost all his credulity and marbles–he should not be seen let alone be talking publicly on anything–he is damaged goods- a has been- or in words he will more identified with- a spent bullet === useless.
No surprise .
Election melee… Both Skerrit and Blackmore are under stress, yearning for help!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
After 18 years in power, only now this incompetent government sees it suitable to provide health insurance to the Police. Is this just another detracting ploy because election is nearing.
“Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore… ”
Just this sentence above tells us why Dominica CANNOT make progress under Roosevelt Skerrit and why the wrath of God will continue to be seen as long as Skerrit is in power because CLEARLY, Rayburn Blackmoore reminds me of the passage in Pro. 14:34 …”Sin is a Reproach to Any People.”
I am happy for the police but these amendments at this time force me to suspect two reasons for this:
1. Election is coming and they need the help and support of the police.
2. No doubt in my mind that Blackmoore is now pushing for the police because he wants to REWARD them for not investigating him and the rumors we heard and read about “BABY SARAH.” My God, I am not accusing the minister of anything but with what we heard and read about him, why didn’t Skerrit, Carbon, Astaphan and the Bajan Hartley Henry not conduct an inquiry to clear the name of the Minister, even if they had Mills or Corbette to do it?…
I didn’t expect anything else. Skerrit could not afford his private army to desert him. By the way Blackmoore, how is the police progressing with your case or has it been swept under the carpet?