Amendments to police act to be taken to parliament

Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore said amendments to the Police Act for a new health insurance for police officers, will be taken to parliament.

He said a meeting was held on March 21 where the Police Welfare Association accepted the proposed amendment.

“It must be emphasized that the intention to ensure proper medical insurance coverage for police officers of the common wealth of Dominica, realizing the seriousness of this issue and recognizing the need to bring closure to this issue as quickly as possible,” he said.

“Of importance is the meeting held on march 21st 2019 at the police headquarters conference room where a draft of the amendment was presented to the Police Welfare Association,” Blackmoore stated. “It is important to note that the Police Welfare Association accepted the proposed amendment and communicated the agreement to the government through the permanent security of the ministry of justice on the 22nd of march 2019.”

He a committee, chaired by the Secretary to the Cabinet was appointed to make amendments to the act. It included the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Immigration and National Security, the Financial Secretary, Attorney General, the Chief Personal Officer and the Chief Parliamentary Counsel.

He said the Government of Dominica is mandated by law to provide medical coverage for police officers and remains committed to ensuring the best possible health and life insurance coverage for police officers.

Blackmoore mentioned that in keeping with this commitment, in 1997, the government at the time sought to amend section 10 of the Police Act, Chapter 1401, to implement a group health and life insurance scheme for police officers but this had a negative effect by restricting the Government of Dominica to a particular insurance company which in the long run, did not serve its intended purpose.

“The new amendment seeks to reinforce government’s commitment to provide medical coverage for police officers and their dependents. The government of Dominica remains committed to pushing this matter forward and pledges to take this matter before parliament at a next sitting.” Blackmoore stated.