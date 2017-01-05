I make this call to those in the public and police service who have have called me to support our democracy . They are afraid to speak out for fear of victimization. Others have parroted the same old arguments about “this passport scandal” is “beff” and “Our diplomats were good before we found out they were bad” or “this is UWP or party politics propaganda and innuendo”. I have penned this letter appealing to our people at the 11th hour.

My Dear Friends in the Police Service and Public Service – Act Now to Save the Homeland!

I greet all of you, some whom I taught at the Dominica Grammar School, in the spirit of national service and patriotic duty.

Many of you have called in the past few days to support the call for a Commission of Inquiry. Those calls have now been transformed into calls for the resignation of the Government after the arrest of Dominica’s ambassador and diplomat Monfared this week.

– The lame excuse that due diligence was done or his passport cancelled some time in the past cannot be believed in light of the repeated instances of rogues, mobsters and criminal being arrested with Dominica’s precious diplomatic passports. Our country is now the laughing stock of the Caricom community and among the diplomatic corps in Washington DC where I do business daily and have worked hard to promote the best of Dominica for almost a lifetime.

For those of you who still doubt that Dominica is now in the most major governmental crisis in confidence since 1979, I have one question for you: Do you agree that Roosevelt Skerrit would be compelled to resign if he were President of the US, Prime Minister of the England or Prime Minister of Canada after having been repeatedly found appointing rogues, mobsters, criminals as diplomats and ambassadors?

I await your answer dear friends.

My view?

It is because of the lowering of standards and irresponsibility of our people our Government does what it wants, when it wants, how it wants and persons who are ignorant, by choice or dint of circumstance refuse to call a spade a spade. This Government is not accountable, transparent or democratic in how it rules. It has abandoned rule of law.

This is not about UWP, Labour, Freedom or silly politics. I have no interest in party politics. We must all put Dominica first.

This is not about “beff, rumor, innuendo, idle chatter or negativity. The mobsters appointed as diplomats are not matters of opinion, or “alternate facts” but the truth.

This is a matter that affects the integrity, character and duty to responsibility of every Caribbean nation, member of the Organization of American States or United Nations. Nations cannot and must never be allowed to use diplomatic positions as cover for mob and other criminal activity such as money laundering.

You know that I have promoted the best of Dominica always and relentlessly. And this government has wounded reasonable thinking Dominicans and broken the hearts of every dignified, self respecting and intelligent Dominican who has eyes to see, ears to hear, and a brain that is not clouded by blind allegiance to Roosevelt Skerrit.

I once supported Roosevelt Skerrit until I discovered him to be a compulsive and shameless liar who was selling the country to his mobster friends while with a smile fooling the masses.

This is about law and order, and whether we can make any progress as a people under a lawless and corrupt regime which has exposed itself to the whole world by its lawless conduct and it’s association to mobsters. CBS 60 Minutes is not involved in Dominica party politics, negativity or “beff.” They followed a story and reported it. And every day more bandits appointed by the Government of Dominica are revealed. Yesterday it was the Iranian bandit who stole 2.9 billion from his country as our ambassador to God knows where. Who shall it be tomorrow ?

Please my dear friends open your eyes and save our country from this rot. Do it for yourself, do it for your family, do it for our better future. Don’t say later you did not know. Other nations will not have sympathy for us if this is how we are running our affairs or allow for our affairs to be run. We shall suffer for being accomplices to crime. Many a nation has fallen where their people were silent to their duty.

The current leadership running Dominica now would be unacceptable in any civilised and democratic country. And that is why the government must resign and be replaced by a transitional government made up of honest men and women to investigate these matters, prosecute the criminals and prepare for new elections. Anything short of that is to continue to sell out our beloved homeland to which many of us have dedicated our entire lives for its betterment. Have we no shame anymore Dominicans?

Police officers and public servants of Dominica, do not complicit in the downfall of your country. Be patriotic and act to save your country now!

I trust you open your eyes and stand fast to honest duty in the cause of the land we love.

God bless you always.