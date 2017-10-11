Anguilla on the Road to RecoveryDominica News Online - Wednesday, October 11th, 2017 at 2:36 PM
Tuesday, October 10, 2017 — The government has announced that recovery from Hurricane Irma is proceeding at an extraordinary pace. Phone and internet communications have been restored to most parts of the island. Roads and beaches have been cleared, there are no longer queues at petrol stations, and grocery stores are well provisioned.
Many local restaurants have reopened, along with a number of hotels that are housing relief workers and UK government officials. Significant progress is also being made on the restoration of the electricity grid; power lines to many villages on the central line through Crocus Hill and The Valley have been restored in the weeks following Irma.
