The following is an announcement from the  Commonwealth of Dominica Ontario Association (CDOA):

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED URGENTLY 

Loading another container tomorrow at Twilight Unit 10, 55 Nugget in Scarborough. Bring your gloves if you can. We need all hands on deck. Young men we need your help. Join the team in helping Dominica. All for each and each for all. We will start loading at 8:30.a.m.

 For further information contact Fran Delsol 416 578 6649 or Zisker Mills 416 447 5886.
CDOA UPCOMING EVENTS
Event Date Location
Flag Raising Ceremony Friday Nov. 03/17 Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto City Hall Podium
39th Anniversary Independence Gala Saturday Nov. 04/17 Le Parc Banquet Centre, 8432 Leslie Street (Leslie S of Hwy 7)
Independence Church Service Sunday Nov .12/17 Location to be announced
Children’s Christmas Party Sunday Dec. 10/17 Lawrence Heights Community Center. 5 Replin Rd(Lawrence & Allen Rd)
Dominica’s Got Talent Postponed. Date TBA North York Momerial Hall ( 5110 Yonge Street)
The CDOA has a limited number of Commonwealth of Dominica large flags (60X36) for sale, with the correct colour parrot – purple! $20.00

You can also get 16 x 12 flags on a stick for $2.50

First come. First Served.   

Contact Zisker 416 447 5886 if you are interested in purchasing one.