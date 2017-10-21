Loading another container tomorrow at Twilight Unit 10, 55 Nugget in Scarborough. Bring your gloves if you can. We need all hands on deck. Young men we need your help. Join the team in helping Dominica. All for each and each for all. We will start loading at 8:30.a.m.

For further information contact Fran Delsol 416 578 6649 or Zisker Mills 416 447 5886.